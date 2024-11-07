Introduction Of The Treaty Principles Bill

Moving the introduction of the Treaty Principles Bill forward is another example of this National-led government completely misunderstanding the true significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi to Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand.

This news was delivered on 5 November, a day where our iwi of Taranaki remember Te Pāhua o Parihaka, the anniversary of the 1881 violent invasion by 1,500-armed constabulary on the peaceful settlement of Parihaka. The irony of this is not lost on us.

The existence and introduction of the Bill is extremely disappointing, has created angst amongst our people and further fuels the divisiveness created by Hon David Seymour and the Act Party.

Though National and New Zealand First have stated they will not support the Bill beyond its first reading, supporting this controversial Bill to be introduced has further eroded our confidence in this coalition government. This type of cynical and short-term anti-Māori politics engenders mistrust in right-leaning political parties which may never be overcome. Māori and the Treaty of Waitangi are not political footballs to be kicked around so carelessly.

Note: Ngā Iwi o Taranaki is the collective name for the eight Post-Governance Settlement Entities (PSGE) of Taranaki: Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Taranaki Iwi, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. They represent approximately 60,000 members and an area of interest encompassing the whole of the Taranaki region.

