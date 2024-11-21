NEW POLL: Kiwis Overwhelmingly Support MPs' Expenses Transparency Law Change

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll has revealed Kiwis overwhelmingly support extending the Official Information Act to cover the expenses of MPs and their offices.

Voters were asked: ‘Ministers’ expenses are covered by the Official Information Act and disclosed, but expenses for MPs who are not Ministers are not covered and kept secret. Would you support or oppose a law change to extend the Official Information Act to include spending by MPs and their offices?'

62% of respondents support the extension of the OIA to cover MPs’ spending, compared to just 13% opposed and 24% were unsure.

Voters for all parties in Parliament bar one had a clear majority in support, while Te Pāti Māori voters still have a sizeable plurality in support.

ACT supporters have the highest support. At 79% in favour compared to just 5% opposed, ACT supporters have a net support of +74%.

Te Pāti Māori supporters have the lowest support. But with 44% in favour compared to just 19% opposed, Te Pāti Māori supporters still have a net support of +25%.

Commenting on the results of this poll, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Kiwis support MPs having to front up to the public about what they’re chucking on their expense accounts, and it’s not even close. By a ratio of nearly five to one, voters want an end to the expenses gravy train."

“Whether it’s bottles of bubbly or trips to Hawaii, the fact is we have no idea what MPs are making us pay for. Ministers have to declare their expenses, why shouldn't MPs?"

“18,397 Kiwis submitted to Select Committee demanding that MPs open the books. The strength of feeling is obvious, and taxpayers are done listening to the excuses."

“Supporters of every party are clear that whilst taxpayers are picking up the tab, the secrecy needs to end. With the Parliament Bill up before Select Committee now, there’s no time like the present for our Parliament to catch up with the rest of the world."

