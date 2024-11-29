Luxon Surrenders Worker Protections To ACT Party

“The Government’s plan to remove unjustified dismissal protections from workers earning over $180,000 shows a concerning lack of leadership from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who has handed too many critical workplace decisions to ACT’s Brooke van Velden, the Minister for Workplace Relations who seems hell-bent on trampling on workers' rights,” said NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi Acting President Rachel Mackintosh. “This move undermines basic employment rights and shifts the balance of power even further in favour of employers.”

"Personal grievances are an important remedy when a worker has been unlawfully mistreated," said Mackintosh. "High-income earners are not immune to power imbalances in the workplace. Dismissing their right to fair treatment sends yet another clear signal that this Government values employers’ convenience over fairness at work."

The proposed policy excludes senior executives and specialists from unjustified dismissal protections, unless they negotiate these terms individually—an unrealistic option when employers hold the upper hand in employment agreement negotiations.

“This isn’t about choice or flexibility; it’s about eroding trust and silencing workers,” said Mackintosh. “Luxon’s Government is setting a dangerous precedent, where protections for some can be stripped away under the guise of market efficiency.”

“The Government should reverse this decision and commit to fair workplace laws that protect all workers, regardless of income. Employment law must ensure dignity, respect, and a fair process for everyone. Anything less risks undermining the integrity of our workplaces.” Mackintosh said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

