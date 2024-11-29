Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Luxon Surrenders Worker Protections To ACT Party

Friday, 29 November 2024, 9:01 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

“The Government’s plan to remove unjustified dismissal protections from workers earning over $180,000 shows a concerning lack of leadership from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who has handed too many critical workplace decisions to ACT’s Brooke van Velden, the Minister for Workplace Relations who seems hell-bent on trampling on workers' rights,” said NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi Acting President Rachel Mackintosh. “This move undermines basic employment rights and shifts the balance of power even further in favour of employers.”

"Personal grievances are an important remedy when a worker has been unlawfully mistreated," said Mackintosh. "High-income earners are not immune to power imbalances in the workplace. Dismissing their right to fair treatment sends yet another clear signal that this Government values employers’ convenience over fairness at work."

The proposed policy excludes senior executives and specialists from unjustified dismissal protections, unless they negotiate these terms individually—an unrealistic option when employers hold the upper hand in employment agreement negotiations.

“This isn’t about choice or flexibility; it’s about eroding trust and silencing workers,” said Mackintosh. “Luxon’s Government is setting a dangerous precedent, where protections for some can be stripped away under the guise of market efficiency.”

“The Government should reverse this decision and commit to fair workplace laws that protect all workers, regardless of income. Employment law must ensure dignity, respect, and a fair process for everyone. Anything less risks undermining the integrity of our workplaces.” Mackintosh said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZCTU on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 