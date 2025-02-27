NZDF And PSA Dispute Settled

PSA members at the New Zealand Defence Force have settled their dispute after nearly 8 months of bargaining and strike action. NZDF had previously refused to budge from an offer that included no pay rises.

This week PSA members, who are civilian workers, voted to ratify a new collective agreement which includes pay increases for every union member covered by the Collective Agreement.

"Collective action gets results, even in the face of Government austerity and hostility towards public service workers," said PSA National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons. "Our members refused to be disrespected and took action. They forced NZDF and the Government to take notice and table a new offer."

PSA members escalated industrial action last year after NZDF offered no pay rises during negotiations for a new collective agreement.

This triggered a rare use of powers by the Minister of Defence, approving the military undertaking the work of striking civilian workers. A settlement was agreed after two days of facilitation by the Employment Relations Authority in January and has now been ratified by union members.

"Such a drawn-out dispute is tough for members, but the alternative was accepting no pay increase while the cost of living is still high," said Fitzsimons. "Through their determination and resolve they’ve won recognition and respect they deserve."

"There is still the outstanding issue of increased funding to restore the cuts made to NZDF and to stop further civilian job losses. We call on Government to reverse cuts already made and urgently invest in our Defence Force."

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

