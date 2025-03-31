PSA Litigation Stops Health Restructure Of Three Directorates

The PSA has agreed with Health NZ Te Whatu Ora that the planned restructure of three directorates will stop and that the litigation relating to these restructures is withdrawn.

The restructuring of the National Public Health Service and two directorates in the Planning Funding and Outcomes business unit - Data and Analytics and Community Mental Health Funding and Investment - will stop.

"We are pleased these damaging restructures have been stopped as a result of the PSA litigation, but we have still lost critical expertise in these teams through the failure to fill vacancies and because people took early exits when the proposals came out," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"We have won this fight, but the damage has already been done to our health system. We will keep resisting and opposing this Government’s attacks on public health."

The PSA filed legal proceedings last month with the Employment Relations Authority because the proposed restructures breached the Code of Good Faith for the public health sector, the Employment Relations Act 2000, collective agreements and Te Mauri o Rongo - NZ Health Charter.

"The settlement means the proposed restructures are withdrawn and the current structures remain in place. Staff who are still employed and have agreed early exits can withdraw from that agreement if they choose to.

"We remain steadfast in our opposition to the damaging cuts that have happened and remain underway and the steps the Government is taking to privatise our public health system."

Litigation covering the Data and Digital and Pacific Health directorates is still filed in the Employment Relations Authority at this stage with a full hearing timed for 22 and 23 April in Wellington and further litigation on other change processes will be heard after that.

