Science & Engineering Projects Show Bright Future For Energy

Energy Resource Aotearoa is congratulating prize winners and entrants of the recent Taranaki Primary Schools Science & Engineering Fair 2022. The two-day fair is a fantastic opportunity for Year 4 - 6 Taranaki students to learn more about science and engineering and showcase the projects they spent many months working on.

This year’s Fair was the largest to date, with more than 250 children from across Taranaki taking part in the event.

The overall winning student was Emme Laird, a Year 5 student from Fitzroy Primary School. This is Emme’s second year to win the supreme award. On receiving her award Emme said she loved working on her science project and intends to return in 2023, her final year, to contest the top spot once again.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"Our team was blown away by the quality of the projects on display. They showed a great depth of thought, enquiry, and creativity. We want to extend our congratulations to all participants and prize winners for the effort they put into their projects."

Projects were varied and included: the science behind bees and their use in our environment, wind farms to produce electricity, coastal erosion, and how glider aircrafts fly.

"We are really encouraged by the levels of participation and enthusiasm from the students this year. Making science and engineering fun and engaging for young learners will help inspire them to take up careers in these areas in these fields."

Carnegie says that the annual Fair is a great way to harness children’s enthusiasm for science and engineering and show them the opportunities that exist in the sectors.

"If New Zealand is to have a highly educated, productive, and competitive economy, it is so important that we incubate and foster than enthusiasm from primary school through to tertiary education and the workforce."

"Participants in this Fair could well be powering New Zealand’s energy sector of the future."

Energy Resources Aotearoa thanks all of the organisations that sponsored this event, and in particular Premium Platinum sponsor Ara Ake. Without each and every one of our event sponsors the Taranaki Primary Schools Science & Engineering Fair could not take place.

Prize winners

Overall Award for best overall project of Engineering and Science

First: Fitzroy Primary School, Emme Laird (This is Emme’s second year winning the overall award)

School Participation Award

Winning School: Egmont Village Primary School

Engineering Challenge Category Awards

First: Oakura Primary School, Max Looney

Second: Welbourn Primary School, Arlo Rhodes

Third: Prize was tied between Fitzroy Primary School, Insiya Mahdi and Jazib Mahdi, and, Emily Maxner

Fourth: Central Primary School, Jeremiah Reynolds and Tenzing Galliegue

Super Science Category Awards

First: Fitzroy Primary School, Emme Laird Second: Fitzroy Primary School, Elly McLeod and Mannat Kaur

Third: Prize was tied between Omata Primary School, Olive Glasgow, Mckenna Bray, Amber Haldane, and Egmont Village Primary, Connor Herbert and James Southall

Fourth: Fitzroy Primary School, Finley Kane, Ben Landreth and Cole Tanswell

Additional Awards

Most creative/artistic entry award:

Welbourn Primary School, Oliver Pascoe and Rowan Lord

Best use of materials award: Omata Primary School, Douglas Beggs, Riley McIntyre, Phoenix Ardell, Tyler Tate Best Technical Accurate Design Award: Fitzroy Primary School, James Hasse Best Poster Award: The four teams from Manaia Primary School’s combined effort on Bees

Event sponsors

Premium Platinum:

Ara Ake

Gold:

Beach Energy

Fonterra

Copenhagen Offshore Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

NZ Super Fund

Silver:

Atlas Professionals

Balance Agri-Nutrients

Contact Energy

Energyworks

Hiringa

Matahio

Methanex

OMV

Port Taranaki

Todd Energy

