Elements of Parnell is here to treat you this July

Elements of Parnell is here to treat you this July



As one of the city’s most popular ‘fringe suburbs’, Parnell is beyond excited to be playing a key role in Elemental AKL - Auckland’s winter festival this July.

Auckland’s first suburb, will come to life this winter with immersive light installations, exceptional cuisine, and pop-up performances, as part of a new region-wide festival, Elemental AKL. Elemental AKL is a new region-wide festival illuminating Tāmaki Makaurau from 1-31 July 2019.

Heard Park will showcase awe-inspiring sculptural and light sculptures by ‘HYBYCOZO’, an international collaborative art project that explores geometry, mathematics and patterns in traditional art forms.

Each Friday evening in July, four otherworldly travellers will activate Heard Park and amplify the play of geometry, light and shadow created by the HYBYCOZO installation in a series of dance rituals dedicated to the four classical elements; Earth, Air, Fire and Water. The performers appear as mystical intergalactic vikings with large costume and prop pieces that draw inspiration from mystic symbolism and the cosmos. The performances are whimsical and gently interactive, with public being invited to participate on a range of levels, from simply viewing to creating standing circles or placing stones.

Enjoy a hot drink in Heard Park thanks to Tin Man while you get transported to another world by the performers and then head to enjoy dinner at one of your Parnell ‘hospitality favourites’ participating in ‘Elements of Parnell’.







Many of Parnell’s much-loved eateries have created heart-warming ‘Elemental AKL-inspired’ meals created specifically for ‘Elements of Parnell’.

See you in Parnell for this magical month of food, light and mystique!

www.parnell.net.nz

---

Elements of Parnell, in association with Auckland Tourism, Events, and Economic Development (ATEED), is proud to be part of Elemental AKL. Elemental AKL is a new region-wide festival illuminating Tāmaki Makaurau during winter from 1-31 July 2019. Further information can be found here: elementalakl.co.nz.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

