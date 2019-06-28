Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council sets rates for 2019/20

Friday, 28 June 2019, 2:28 pm
Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council set the rates for the 2019/20 year last night, with an average rates increase across all ratepayers set at 1.8 per cent, and a further 1 per cent rates revenue increase achieved from growth.

The overall increase is the same as what was estimated for year 2 (2019/20) in Council’s current Long Term Plan.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace said he’s proud of the budget, which again sees Lower Hutt’s rates rises among the lowest in the country.

“Every year we walk a fine line between keeping rates increases low, while also investing in the things that will make a difference in the lives of those in our community.

“This year we’ve had to be even more careful, given the urgent need to find a solution for Naenae Pool and the likelihood that this will require an amendment to Council’s Long Term Plan within the next 12 months.”

“I’m proud that Council has been able to deliver a sensible budget which means we’re able to provide funding for the parts of our communities that need it most, without putting unreasonable rates demands on our ratepayers. This is especially crucial, knowing that Naenae Pool may require substantial investment next year.”

The change in rates for the average property value in each category is listed below:

Property categoryAverage rateable value at June 20192019/20 proposed rates (from June 2019 values)Average proposed changed amount per week
Average residential$476,000$2,476Increase $1.61
Average business central$1,310,628$12,471Decrease $4.44
Average business suburban$1,203,078$11,200Decrease $2.01
Average business accommodation$2,279,028$21,700Increase $1.28
Average rural (no services)$643,147$1,530Increase $1.13



Last night’s meeting also saw Hutt City Council join other cities in declaring a climate emergency citing the need to raise awareness on climate change and to prioritise reducing council and city-wide emissions to net zero carbon.

Council also re-took a vote on a proposal to contribute a further $850,000 towards four new indoor tennis courts and strengthening of the pavilion at Mitchell Park for Hutt Valley Tennis. The recommendation supporting the proposal was passed unanimously, with an abstention from Cr Milne.

