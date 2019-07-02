Prospective election candidates invited to information eveni

5/11/2018

People who may be interested in standing in one of the local elections this year are being invited to learn more about the job.

Timaru District Council is holding a Candidate Information Meeting this Thursday in the Council Chamber from 6pm.

The meeting is aimed at people standing in any of the local elections this year for Timaru District Council, Environment Canterbury, South Canterbury DHB or Geraldine Licensing Trust.

Electoral Officer, Mark Low said that the meeting will offer prospective candidates the opportunity to learn more about what is involved with holding local office as well as further information about the election process. The meeting will include speakers talking about the work of TDC, Environment Canterbury and the South Canterbury District Health Board.

“It’s important for local democracy that we continue to have a wide range of people stand for election each year, but we know it can be a daunting task the first time round, so this information evening is a great primer for anyone new to local government.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of local government and local elections are a great opportunity to see your community progress from your dedication.

“Successful local election candidates are those that take the time to listen to their communities, engage with the people within them and go on to champion their voice as their representative.

“There isn’t a certain type of person that can stand for local election, anyone, so long as they meet the basic eligibility criteria can put their hat in the ring.







“Even if you have only thought about standing being something you’d want to do in the future, we’d encourage you to come along and find out more.”

Candidate nominations are open from 19 July 2019 until 16 August 2019 at 12 noon.

Nomination involves the following steps:

• Completion of an official nomination form, sent to the council’s electoral officer.

• Nominations from two people. Candidates cannot nominate themselves, and those who nominate candidates must be over 18 years old and enrolled to vote in the area the candidate is planning to stand.

• Candidates must consent to their nomination going forward.

• A $200 deposit must be paid, which may be refunded depending on election results.

• Candidates must be parliamentary electors and New Zealand citizens.



