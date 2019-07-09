Trade waste registration scheme introduced

Keeping Queenstown’s environment clean, healthy and beautiful is one of Queenstown Lakes District Council’s key priorities and aligns with the Enduring Landscapes vision in the 2018-2028 Ten Year Plan. To support this, QLDC is introducing a trade waste registration scheme in the coming months, which will require all businesses discharging liquid waste to register this with Council.

Trade waste includes discharge from restaurants, takeaway outlets, food processors, car wash outlets, service stations, automotive workshops and more. If this waste enters the environment it can have a negative effect on public health and the health of our waterways. The quality of these types of discharge can also add to the cost of maintenance and repairs of our wastewater infrastructure.

The trade waste registration scheme is an initial stage in implementing QLDC’s trade waste bylaw. QLDC Trade Waste & Compliance officer Janine Cole said the registration would help Council work with businesses to best implement sustainable, environmentally-conscious, practices.

“Everybody needs to play their part in minimising our environmental footprint. Our pristine environment is extremely important to our community, and we all have a part to play in keeping it beautiful,” she said.

“The idea of registration is to find out what’s going on in the area and assist business owners with running more sustainable businesses.”

The scheme applies to all trade premises in the Queenstown Lakes district. A link to the registration form can be found here: https://queenstownlakesdcsurveys.checkboxonline.com/Trade-Waste-Application.aspx

For more information, please visit the QLDC website page on trade waste at this address: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/trade-waste-registration/











© Scoop Media

