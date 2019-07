Former Auckland Council employee charged with bribery

23 July 2019

A man has been charged with accepting a bribe as a council official and obtaining by deception, while his alleged counterpart is charged with giving a gift to a council employee.

The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

The defendants, who have interim name suppression, appeared in the Auckland District Court today. They have been remanded on bail.

