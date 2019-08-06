Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plans to transform Drury and Pukekohe adopted

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

6 August 2019


Plans to support significant future business and residential development in Drury-Opāheke and Pukekohe-Paerata to help tackle Auckland’s unprecedented growth have been adopted by Auckland Council.

The structure plans – which provide a long-term framework for managing sustainable land use for urban development – cover 1900 hectares immediately surrounding Drury-Opāheke and a further 1300 hectares around Pukekohe-Paerata. The land is zoned Future Urban.

Over the next 30 years, the plans could facilitate about 22,000 homes in Drury-Opāheke and 12,500 dwellings in the Pukekohe-Paerata area, accommodating up to 100,000 people.

They are the result of community and stakeholder feedback on draft proposals in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“These are locally-driven plans with extensive community engagement and the council has listened and made genuine efforts to amend the plans along the way to best serve local outcomes,” said Franklin Local Board deputy chair Andy Baker.

“Collectively, the council and partners have done a really good job of putting the building blocks in place to help these places grow.”

Councillor Chris Darby, chair of the Planning Committee, said: “I believe we’ve achieved a balance of how we can provide homes and thousands of local jobs while caring for the natural environment and limiting urban encroachment on Pukekohe’s productive food growing soils.”

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore said Drury-Opāheke would see whole new communities spring up over decades, with new town centres, business areas, schools, community facilities and parks.



“This growth would be underpinned by integrated transport networks planned in tandem with the structure plans, and other new infrastructure.”

He added: “For Pukekohe-Paerata, the plan recognises the relationship between proposed land use and existing urban areas, reinforcing the Pukekohe town centre as the heart of the area.”

Councillor Darby added that in total some 245 hectares of land, excluding centres, will be available for light industrial and business development in areas covered by the structure plans.

“It’s vital that where possible people have the opportunity to both live and work in the same locale without having to resort to long and costly commutes.

"What is proposed in these plans is place-making on a grand scale with public transport as the core connector.”

See full details of the plans here.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Reform Action: Expert Group To Steer Formation Of New Institute

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the members of the Establishment Board of a new kind of organisation that will provide both work-based and off-the-job vocational learning and training right across the country. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 