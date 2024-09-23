Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Health Select Committee Invites Death Without Debt To Provide Special Briefing

Monday, 23 September 2024, 7:40 pm
Press Release: Death Without Debt

Death Without Debt has been invited to present to the Health Select Committee this Wednesday 25th September.

“Our main focus is to provide the public with meaningful choice whether to engage a funeral director, and for what.” says spokesperson Fergus Wheeler.

“That means making pre-disposal paperwork the medical profession's responsibility.”

“It simply isn't right that bereaved families should be forced to engage private businesses to complete official paperwork requirements.”

The industry needs competition and scrutiny. The best way to provide that is to free the public from dependence on them for the paperwork.

“We are grateful to the committee's chair, Sam Uffindell for the invitation to brief them on the paperwork issue as well as other problems with Government, medical and council systems.”

Death Without Debt is rolling out affordable funeral workshops around the country.

“There is only so much we can do to help people. We need MP's help to correct systemic problems”.

We have a broad range of support including Community Law, Salvation Army, CAB, Age Concern Branches and Grey Power committees, hospice nurses, hospital chaplains etc.

The briefing is this Wednesday 25th September at 8am.

