Auckland Mayoral Debate August 16 Livestream
Saturday, 17 August 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: Craig Lord
Auckland Mayoral Debate August 16 Livestream
Goff and Tamihere were blindsided by their unknown
challenger at the Grey Power North Shore debate on
Friday.
I was the only one to stay behind after the
debate, and due to the queues of Grey Power members wanting
to meet me I was also the last person to leave the
building.
From the amount of thank you's that I received,
the "two horses" lost a lot of votes today. A lot.
Their
teams will no doubt be busy studying my facebook and
website, and trying to find whatever dirt they can on me.
They had no idea what hit them.
It's game on.
https://www.facebook.com/CraigLordMayor2019/videos/2392993857652794/
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>