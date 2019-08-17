Auckland Mayoral Debate August 16 Livestream

Goff and Tamihere were blindsided by their unknown challenger at the Grey Power North Shore debate on Friday.

I was the only one to stay behind after the debate, and due to the queues of Grey Power members wanting to meet me I was also the last person to leave the building.

From the amount of thank you's that I received, the "two horses" lost a lot of votes today. A lot.

Their teams will no doubt be busy studying my facebook and website, and trying to find whatever dirt they can on me. They had no idea what hit them.

It's game on.

https://www.facebook.com/CraigLordMayor2019/videos/2392993857652794/

