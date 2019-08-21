Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport Hub road safety changes approved

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Safety for tens of thousands of future commuters at Hamilton’s Rotokauri Transport Hub was the key driver of a decision today to make changes to Tasman Rd.

Hamilton City Council’s Regulatory and Hearings Committee voted unanimously to approve proposed changes including reduced speed limits, restricting parking, building off-road cycle paths, and making a section of Tasman Rd in the vicinity of the transport hub bus-only access and closed to private vehicles.

Staff have also been asked to work with business operators in the area to identify improvements to other roads and intersections in the area to ensure alternate routes can best accommodate over-dimensional vehicles.

Chris Allen, the Council’s Development General Manager says the decision aligns with the Council’s Vision Zero for road safety.

“We’re a growing city, with 20,000 more people expected to call Hamilton home in the next 10 years and we want to ensure all our transport connections are as safe as possible for everyone,” Mr Allen says.

“Separating pedestrians and people on bikes from vehicles, reducing speed limits and supporting effective public transport are all ways we can improve safety and connectivity. We expect the Rotokauri Transport Hub to be a highly-used and vibrant pedestrian area, as part of a critical transport node linking to future mass transit connections within and outside Hamilton.”

Feedback from business owners in the area was a discussion point for the Committee, and as a result staff were instructed to involve transport operators in this area in the detailed road design as the project develops.

Today’s decision is a further step in the creation of the public transport hub, which will provide a connection for a start-up Hamilton to Auckland passenger rail service as well as a bus interchange and a potential pedestrian access to The Base.

Planning for the transport hub and changes to Tasman Rd were mooted more than a decade ago and notified in the Rotokauri Structure Plan and District Plan in 2007, with land purchased in 2017 and funding for the hub included in the 2018-28 10-Year Plan.

The Council consulted on the Tasman Rd proposals in June and July 2019 and received 60 valid submissions, with 52% supporting the changes, 45% against and 3% not indicating a preference. Hearings were held last week, with eight submitters speaking about their submissions.

Click here for more detail on the changes and background information see today’s agenda.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Legal Issues: Gordon Campbell On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

Yesterday’s interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public.

Apoparently, the fuel industry is an oligopoly where the Big Three (BP, Mobil and Z) that import 90% of this country’s fuel also control the supply, pricing, profit margins etc etc, from wharf to petrol pump, thereby all but throttling genuine competition at every stage along the way. More>>

 

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 