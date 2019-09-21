Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaipatiki confusion

Saturday, 21 September 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: Danielle Grant

Kaipatiki confusion in the local government Candidate Information Booklet – Danielle Grant

There will be significant confusion for all voters in Kaipatiki today as many consider their votes and who are expecting to see the familiar faces for their Kaipatiki Local Board. What they have now is completely unacceptable.

Candidate Danielle Grant, who is standing with the Shore Action team for the Kaipatiki Local Board, was astounded when she opened her voting papers to see the unfamiliar face beside her candidate statement in the official Candidate Information booklet.

This mistake is confusion, and completely unacceptable for the Kaipatiki community who deserve the right to have accurate information provided in the official candidate booklet, says Grant.

This is unfair for all candidates, as Danielle Grant is not the only one affected, with more mistakes having been made with other candidates.

‘Kaipatiki deserves a fair election for their local board. I will contest the results, given that I have over 150 billboards in the Kaipatiki area, and my identity is a significant part of my brand and recognition, says Danielle Grant who has served her community for the last six years on the Kaipatiki Local Board.

‘I am also standing as the North Shore Ward Councillor candidate with Grant Gillon on our More For The Shore ticket, I had provided the same photo for both my candidacies, to ensure my community can clearly identify me when reading the candidate information booklet, and also see me with my Shore Action team for the Kaipatiki Local Board.’ says Grant

A formal complaint has been lodged with Election Services, who are yet to respond.

ENDS

