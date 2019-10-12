TCDC Early election results are now in

With voting closed, current Mayor Sandra Goudie has 6446 votes, compared to mayoral rivals Len Salt with 3475 and Ben Parsons with 701. These progress results don’t include today’s voting and the special votes, which are being sent to Wellington to be verified and counted. Preliminary results including today’s voting will be released tomorrow morning. The final result will be announced by about Thursday 17 Ocober.

Next to each candidate's name is the number of votes they received and their ranking in the count.

Mayoral Candidates

• Sandra Goudie - 6446 (1)

• Len Salt - 3475

• Ben Parsons - 701

Councillor Candidates

Coromandel-Colville WARD (One councillor elected from this ward)

• John Morrissey - 575 (1)

• Neville Cameron - 278

• Tony Brljevich - 373

Mercury Bay WARD (Two councillors elected from this ward)

• Tony Fox - 1659 (2)

• Murray McLean - 1660 (1)

• Debbie Farrell - 1367

• Augusta (Gus) Macassey-Pickard - 1274

South Eastern WARD (Two councillors elected from this ward)

• Dave Ryan - 1003

• Terry Walker - 1161 (2)

• Ken Coulam - 1054

• Gary Gotlieb - 1181 (1)

• Jan Bartley - 858

Thames WARD (Three councillors elected from this ward)

• Rex Simpson - 1233

• Murray Wakelin - 1307

• Sally Christie - 2014 (1)

• Robyn Sinclair - 1315

• Alison Choppin - 1393 (3)

• Martin Rodley - 1440 (2)

Community Board Candidates

Coromandel-Colville COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected from this ward)

• Peter Pritchard - 697 (3)

• Jan Autumn _ 818 (1)

• Jean Ashby - 798 (2)

• Pamela Grealey - 524

• David Foreman - 277

• Kim Brett - 596 (4)

Mercury Bay COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected form this ward)

• Rekha Giri-Percival - 2080 (1)

• Bill McLean - 1213 (4)

• Leanne Petersen - 853

• Gilbert Bannan - 785

• Debbie Farrell - 1123

• Graeme Matthews - 667

• Deli Connell - 1258 (3)

• David Harvey - 851

• Leanne Quest - 904

• Jeremy Lomas - 1590 (2)

Tairua-Pauanui COMMUNITY BOARD successful elected members (these four candidates were automatically elected as they ran unopposed):

• Warwick Brooks

• Barry Swindles

• Anne Stewart Ball

• Chris New

Click here to see their statements.

Thames COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected from this ward)

• Michael Brewerton - 1574

• Strat Peters - 2221 (1)

• Sheryll Fitzpatrick - 1941 (3)

• Peter Revell - 1917 (4)

• Cherie Staples - 1977 (2)

Whangamata COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected from this ward)

• Dave Ryan - 1060 (1)

• Gaye Barton - 578

• Graeme Smith - 483

• Helen McCabe - 562

• Ken Coulam - 1013 (2)

• Kay Baker - 896 (3)

• Evelyn Adams - 686

• Tamzin Letele - 770 (4)

What happens next

Our current elected members remain in office until the day after the declaration of final results is publicly notified. This official notification will be published in the Waikato Times, likely on 19 October, although issues such as recounts could affect this timing.

The new term’s elected members cannot act in their roles until they are sworn in on 31 October.

For more information on the elections, go to our website tcdc.govt.nz/elections.

The new term's schedule of Council and Community Board meetings will be announded soon.

