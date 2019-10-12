Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TCDC Early election results are now in

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 3:08 pm
Thames Coromandel District Council

TCDC Early election results are now in


With voting closed, current Mayor Sandra Goudie has 6446 votes, compared to mayoral rivals Len Salt with 3475 and Ben Parsons with 701. These progress results don’t include today’s voting and the special votes, which are being sent to Wellington to be verified and counted. Preliminary results including today’s voting will be released tomorrow morning. The final result will be announced by about Thursday 17 Ocober.

Next to each candidate's name is the number of votes they received and their ranking in the count.

Mayoral Candidates
Sandra Goudie - 6446 (1)
Len Salt - 3475
Ben Parsons - 701
Councillor Candidates
Coromandel-Colville WARD (One councillor elected from this ward)
John Morrissey - 575 (1)
Neville Cameron - 278
Tony Brljevich - 373
Mercury Bay WARD (Two councillors elected from this ward)
Tony Fox - 1659 (2)
Murray McLean - 1660 (1)
Debbie Farrell - 1367
Augusta (Gus) Macassey-Pickard - 1274
South Eastern WARD (Two councillors elected from this ward)
Dave Ryan - 1003
Terry Walker - 1161 (2)
Ken Coulam - 1054
Gary Gotlieb - 1181 (1)
Jan Bartley - 858
Thames WARD (Three councillors elected from this ward)
Rex Simpson - 1233
Murray Wakelin - 1307
Sally Christie - 2014 (1)
Robyn Sinclair - 1315
Alison Choppin - 1393 (3)
Martin Rodley - 1440 (2)
Community Board Candidates
Coromandel-Colville COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected from this ward)
Peter Pritchard - 697 (3)
Jan Autumn _ 818 (1)
Jean Ashby - 798 (2)
Pamela Grealey - 524
David Foreman - 277
Kim Brett - 596 (4)
Mercury Bay COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected form this ward)
Rekha Giri-Percival - 2080 (1)
Bill McLean - 1213 (4)
Leanne Petersen - 853
Gilbert Bannan - 785
Debbie Farrell - 1123
Graeme Matthews - 667
Deli Connell - 1258 (3)
David Harvey - 851
Leanne Quest - 904
Jeremy Lomas - 1590 (2)
Tairua-Pauanui COMMUNITY BOARD successful elected members (these four candidates were automatically elected as they ran unopposed):
• Warwick Brooks
• Barry Swindles
• Anne Stewart Ball
• Chris New
Click here to see their statements.
Thames COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected from this ward)
Michael Brewerton - 1574
Strat Peters - 2221 (1)
Sheryll Fitzpatrick - 1941 (3)
Peter Revell - 1917 (4)
Cherie Staples - 1977 (2)
Whangamata COMMUNITY BOARD (Four community board members elected from this ward)
Dave Ryan - 1060 (1)
Gaye Barton - 578
Graeme Smith - 483
Helen McCabe - 562
Ken Coulam - 1013 (2)
Kay Baker - 896 (3)
Evelyn Adams - 686
Tamzin Letele - 770 (4)


What happens next
Our current elected members remain in office until the day after the declaration of final results is publicly notified. This official notification will be published in the Waikato Times, likely on 19 October, although issues such as recounts could affect this timing.
The new term’s elected members cannot act in their roles until they are sworn in on 31 October.
For more information on the elections, go to our website tcdc.govt.nz/elections.
The new term's schedule of Council and Community Board meetings will be announded soon.

