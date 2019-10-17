Feedback sought on safer speeds Takaka to Upper Takaka





MEDIA RELEASE



17 October 2019





Community feedback sought on safer speeds Takaka to Upper Takaka



The NZ Transport Agency is asking for public feedback on speed limits for State Highway 60, between Upper Takaka and Takaka*, as it continues to make roads safer for all users.

The three sections of State Highway 60 that the Transport Agency is seeking feedback on are:

• Upper Takaka (330 metres south-east of Aaron Creek Road to 340 metres north of Harwood Place)

• Upper Takaka through to Paines Ford (340m north of Harwood Place to 30m south-west of Paines Ford Bridge)

• Paines Ford through to Takaka (30m south-west of Paines Ford Bridge to 270m south of Motupipi Street)

“The Transport Agency will use this feedback to consider what speed limits are best for this stretch of road, before formally consulting with the community at a later date,” says Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships, Jim Harland.

Between 2009 and 2018, there were 47 crashes on this 22 km stretch of SH60, which left five people seriously injured. Local communities have told the Transport Agency that lower speed limits would improve safety along this road.

“Local communities have a good understanding of their roads, so it is vital that we get feedback from residents and communities about the speed limit changes they would like to see,” he says.

Speed increases both the likelihood of crashes and the severity of crash outcomes, regardless of what causes a crash, he says.

“The speed limit is the maximum legal speed that you can travel at on a road in perfect conditions. However, road conditions are rarely perfect and to drive safely, motorists have to look out for changes in traffic and road conditions, and the weather.”

The big picture

Speed reviews are part of a nationwide programme to deliver safety improvements on high-risk routes across New Zealand to make roads more forgiving of people’s mistakes. The programme focuses on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe rail level crossings.

The Transport Agency is also investing $1.4 billion over three years to upgrade more than 3,300km of New Zealand’s most dangerous rural state highways with improvements like safety barriers, wide centre lines, rumble strips, better signs and safer speeds.

* This review covers almost 22 km of SH60, from Upper Takaka, through to the southern entrance of Takaka township.

You can find out more about the changes proposed for Takaka to Upper Takaka and provide your own feedback at a community drop-in session:



• Wednesday 30 October 12pm to 6pm

Takaka Community Centre, 88 Commercial Street, Takaka

• Feedback is open from Monday 21 October until 5pm, Friday 8 November and can be provided at www.nzta.govt.nz/sh60-speed-reviews

• Mythbusting speed: https://nzta.govt.nz/safety/our-vision-of-a-safe-road-system/safe-network-programme/speed-management/mythbusting-speed/





ends

© Scoop Media

