Deep Stream Update
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Deep Stream Fire is still contained however, hotspots
are still being identified within peat and these are being
attended too as they arise. We have 5 helicopters and
ground responding to remote areas to help mop up on edges
where water is not available. Along with the helicopters
and ground crew we have heavy machinery on standby. There
was a small flare up early last night but helicopters and
ground crew were deployed straight away and this was
extinguished.
Winds are predicted to pick up this
afternoon and we have teams ready to deploy if there are any
further flare ups. Forecasted rain will assist us in
firefighting efforts.
If anyone was in the area on
Saturday and has any information for our fire investigators,
please contact us on 0800673473. Thanks
