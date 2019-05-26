May 25 Premiership match reports

May 25, 2019



Rd 8 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Qualifiers



Glenora 10 Northcote 26

Another week, another win for the Northcote Tigers. The ladder leaders set themselves up for victory over Glenora with a huge first half which saw them lead 22-0 at the break. Fullback Cole Waaka grabbed two tries for coach Geoff Morton.



Mangere East 50 Marist 10

Mangere East got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory over Marist at Walter Massey Park. After leading 16-0 at the break, the Hawks blew Marist off the park in the second spell, with fullback James Dowie contributing three tries.



Manurewa 16 Papakura 20

Papakura survived a second-half comeback from Manurewa to pick up their second win of the year. The Sea Eagles were up 14-0 at the break, but the Marlins were by far the better team in the second half. Hooker Mikaere Beattie was among the best on field for coach Spencer Taplin in the win.



Pt Chevalier 40 Richmond 24

A double to halfback Apirana Pewhairangi helped the Pt Chevalier Pirates pick up their fourth victory of the year. Up 20-6 at the break, Pt Chevalier had to deal with a much-improved Richmond side in the second spell, but had enough to get home.



Bay Roskill 12 Otahuhu 56

The Otahuhu Leopards bounced back from a defeat at the hands of Howick last week by winning big against Bay Roskill at Blockhouse Bay Reserve. Up 22-6 at the break, the Leopards didn't let up in the second, with Leonard Petelo and fullback Geronimo Doyle strong for the south Aucklanders.



Mt Albert 20 Howick 22

A last-minute try to former Mt Albert Lion Peter Oliveti saw Howick down the Lions in dramatic fashion at Fowlds Park. Howick were up 18-0 at half-time before Mt Albert came out firing in the second spell to make it a two-point game with three minutes to go. Oliveti's late try sealed the deal, keeping Howick safely inside the top four.









Rd 10 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship Qualifiers



Otara 20 Te Atatu 38

Anthony Goulton continued his strong season on the wing for the Roosters, scoring three times as they got past Otara on the road. David Dyer also scored a double for Te Atatu, who remain at the top of the ladder a point ahead of Ellerslie.



Ponsonby 24 Pukekohe 24

Ponsonby rallied to pick up their first points of 2019, securing a come-from-behind draw with Pukekohe. In a match which featured a number of penalties and errors, both teams struggled to build momentum. The Pythons led 24-18 with five to play before the Ponies scored a converted try to lock things up.



Pakuranga 22 Ellerslie 60

Fullback Marcel Connal continued his rich vein of form with three tries for Ellerslie in a comfortable win over Pakuranga. The Jaguars had led 10-6 for much of the first half, before the Eagles hit late to lead 24-10 at the break. They never looked back from that point, and remain second on the ladder.



Northern 14 Manukau 26

Manukau outlasted Northern Brothers to remain in the hunt for promotion, but had to survive a second-half scare. The Magpies led 10-0 at the break before Northern fought back to reduce the gap in the second spell. A long-range intercept try to Wiaola Tangitepu put the result beyond doubt with three minutes to play.



Papatoetoe 20 Waitemata 56

Four tries to Christian Baraka and a double to Dominique Folomu helped Waitemata secure a convincing victory over Papatoetoe at Kohuora Park. Waitemata had a strong second half and piled on points in the second 40 to run away with it.



New Lynn 18 Hibiscus Coast 54

The Hibiscus Coast remain secure in the top four after a convincing win over New Lynn. Up 26-6 at half-time, the Raiders had a strong final quarter with Kavana Tekiri-Ryan a standout, scoring a double.

