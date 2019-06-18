Celebrating the diversity of arts in Onehunga

Celebrating the diversity of arts in Onehunga: A brand new festival launches this weekend!

Onehunga’s thriving artistic community will be showcased in a brand new bi-annual Arts Festival, taking place 22nd to 30th June. The event looks to celebrate our diversity with a wide variety of over 35 events taking place.

Onehunga Business Association Manager Amanda Wellgreen says “Onehunga is a really creative suburb with so much great activity taking place. To harness this, and emphasise that Onehunga is an attractive destination, we are organising this 9-day festival to celebrate our exciting diversity.”

“There is an range of events designed to appeal to the whole family and with a few exceptions the majority are involving local people from the Onehunga area. These events include art exhibitions highlighting the work of local artists, New Zealand premiere theatre, a photography exhibition, storytelling, art walks and an exhibition featuring portraits of local families from artist-in-residence photographer Tom Ang.

Alongside this, visitors can also enjoy creative workshops including weaving, dance, clothes upcycling, poetry writing and mural art as well as live demonstrations that include yarn bombing, wood carving and sewing.

The Festival will launch this Saturday 22 June with a music event outside the Onehunga Community Library from 10am-2pm that will feature local performers including Onehunga High School’s kapa haka group.

The Onehunga Arts Festival is bought to you by the Onehunga Business Association (OBA), with support from Panuku Development Auckland and the Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board.

To find out more see www.onehunga.net.nz/arts-fest.



ends







© Scoop Media

