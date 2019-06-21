CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants 2019: Now Open for Applications

Receive a $5,000 grant to help you research your latest fiction or non-fiction writing project. All New Zealand writers welcome to apply!

In support of New Zealand writers who wish to undertake research for a fiction or non-fiction writing project, the 2019 Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Research Grants open for online applications from today.

• Four $5,000 Research Grants are available;

• Plus one Research Grant recipient will be selected to also receive a six-week fellowship at the Stout Research Centre at Victoria University Wellington.

Three of the grants are Open Research Grants and the fourth, the Stout Research Centre Grant, includes a $5,000 grant PLUS a valuable six-week residential fellowship at the Stout Research Centre (SRC) at Victoria University of Wellington. Giving writers the ability to read and research more, with access to library resources and journal databases that may otherwise be inaccessible, the Stout Research Centre Grant offers a dynamic environment to ensure the quality of research.

Click here to apply or for further information >>

"If you’ve got a story you believe in, I encourage you to apply. You never know where it might lead." - PIP DESMOND, 2018 Grant Recipient

Author Pip Desmond applied for an Open Research Grant in 2018 with a project titled Some People Feel the Rain about the death of 21-year-old Nicky Stevens. She says, "I’m very grateful for the Open Research Grant. It gave me the confidence and time to start work on my new project exploring the causes and impact of our suicide epidemic through one family’s personal story. It was heartening to get external validation of the importance of the subject matter and the research required. The grant also provided a springboard for me to win a three-month writer’s residency at Massey University which has opened up further research and writing opportunities."







Pip stresses that you don't have to be a formal researcher to get a CLNZ/NZSA grant, you simply need a story you believe in.

Writers of all fiction and non-fiction genres are invited to apply for the CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants. In 2019, as in previous years, priority will be given to projects of national or significant local interest and/or those that add significantly to the field or genre on a subject.

Online applications open Friday 21 June and close at 4pm Friday 26 July 2019. The recipients of the CLNZ/NZSA Research Grants 2019 will be announced on Friday 6 September.

Click here to apply or for further information >>

Submissions for entries must be made online. Unsuccessful applicants will be advised before the announcement on Friday 6 September. Successful recipients will be contacted directly and we will also publish the announcement on the CLNZ website and Facebook page.



© Scoop Media

