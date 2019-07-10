Midge Ure and the Mockers announce four more NZ shows

Music fans in Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Hamilton can look forward to Midge Ure and his four-piece Band Electronica bringing to life the classic album he made as the voice of Ultravox, Vienna, plus songs from the debut Visage album. Expect a hit-packed set from local heroes The Mockers, with members reuniting from UK, Australia and NZ for these historic shows.

These gigs are in addition to the previously announced Platinum Sounds show at Powerstation, Auckland and Selwyn Sounds, Christchurch.

Tickets go on sale at 9 am next Tuesday, July 16th at Ticketek for their concerts in Wellington, New Plymouth and Hamilton; 9 am Tuesday at TicketDirect for Palmerston North. More info below.

MIDGE URE

+ Band Electronica

special guests

Mockers

Sunday, March 1st - PALMERSTON NORTH - Regent On Broadway

TicketDirect.co.nz

Tuesday, March 3rd - NEW PLYMOUTH - Theatre Royal, TSB Showplace

Ticketek.co.nz

Wednesday, March 4th - HAMILTON - Clarence St Theatre

Ticketek.co.nz

Friday, March 6th - AUCKLAND Platinum Sounds Series - Powerstation

Ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday, March 7th - CHRISTCHURCH, Selwyn Sounds - Lincoln

SelwynSounds.co.nz

Sunday, March 8th - WELLINGTON - The Hunter Lounge

Ticketek.co.nz











© Scoop Media

