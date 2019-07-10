Midge Ure and the Mockers announce four more NZ shows
Music fans in Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Hamilton can look forward to Midge Ure and his four-piece Band Electronica bringing to life the classic album he made as the voice of Ultravox, Vienna, plus songs from the debut Visage album. Expect a hit-packed set from local heroes The Mockers, with members reuniting from UK, Australia and NZ for these historic shows.
These gigs are in addition to the previously announced Platinum Sounds show at Powerstation, Auckland and Selwyn Sounds, Christchurch.
Tickets go on sale at 9 am next Tuesday, July 16th at Ticketek for their concerts in Wellington, New Plymouth and Hamilton; 9 am Tuesday at TicketDirect for Palmerston North. More info below.
MIDGE
URE
+ Band Electronica
special
guests
Mockers
Sunday, March
1st - PALMERSTON NORTH - Regent On Broadway
TicketDirect.co.nz
Tuesday,
March 3rd - NEW PLYMOUTH - Theatre Royal,
TSB Showplace
Ticketek.co.nz
Wednesday,
March 4th - HAMILTON - Clarence St Theatre
Ticketek.co.nz
Friday, March
6th - AUCKLAND Platinum Sounds Series -
Powerstation
Ticketmaster.co.nz
Saturday,
March 7th - CHRISTCHURCH, Selwyn Sounds -
Lincoln
SelwynSounds.co.nz
Sunday,
March 8th - WELLINGTON - The Hunter Lounge
Ticketek.co.nz