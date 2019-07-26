Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Think Kind Student Competition Closes in Two Weeks

Friday, 26 July 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

Students have two weeks left to enter the 2019 Think Kind Competition! The annual competition is run by the NZ Vegetarian Society, and it is open to all currently-enrolled primary, intermediate, and secondary-aged students. Students can use their unique talents to help the animals, by:

- writing something (like a poem)
- drawing something (like a poster)
- creating something (like a short film)
- starting something (like a petition)

The possibilities are endless! We encourage students to surprise us.

Philip McKibbin, who works for the NZ Vegetarian Society, says, ‘This is an opportunity for young people to express themselves, and to show the world why kindness is so important. We want to see students showing kindness to animals, and encouraging each other to do the same. Growing up is about learning how to use your talents to help make the world a better place. This competition encourages students to do that! There are great prizes, and everyone who en-ters gets a small gift.’

NZ Vegetarian Society President Julia Clements says, ‘The world needs more kindness. Last year we had children expressing themselves through hundreds of different projects, like letter-writing campaigns, poster making, speeches, videos, holding stalls, etc., and the children learnt about how their actions can make a change. The students were then able to share their learn-ing with friends and family. It’s very exciting when whole communities get behind the competi-tion, and everyone enjoys voting for their favourite project in October!’



National Office Coordinator Viktória Lencsés Spear says: ‘The best projects are the ones that give a clear understanding of the topic. I love reading informative essays, short stories about animals, looking at drawings, and watching creative videos. I would love to see more action projects! My favourite entry so far was a hip hop video about healthy eating - the song and per-formance was original, creative, and catchy, while the lyrics included some good facts.’

Every student who enters will receive a certificate and a prize. The overall winner will be determined by a people’s choice vote, and will be announced on 1st October, World Vegetarian Day. The entry that wins the People’s Choice Award will receive $1,000 for their school.

Sponsors include Hell Pizza, Proper Crisps, Goodness Me, Linda McCartney, and New Way.

Go to www.vegetarian.org.nz for guide-lines. Students must submit their entries online by
12 August.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ Vegetarian Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey (now known as GNS), his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand.. More>>

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 