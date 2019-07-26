Think Kind Student Competition Closes in Two Weeks

Students have two weeks left to enter the 2019 Think Kind Competition! The annual competition is run by the NZ Vegetarian Society, and it is open to all currently-enrolled primary, intermediate, and secondary-aged students. Students can use their unique talents to help the animals, by:

- writing something (like a poem)

- drawing something (like a poster)

- creating something (like a short film)

- starting something (like a petition)

The possibilities are endless! We encourage students to surprise us.

Philip McKibbin, who works for the NZ Vegetarian Society, says, ‘This is an opportunity for young people to express themselves, and to show the world why kindness is so important. We want to see students showing kindness to animals, and encouraging each other to do the same. Growing up is about learning how to use your talents to help make the world a better place. This competition encourages students to do that! There are great prizes, and everyone who en-ters gets a small gift.’

NZ Vegetarian Society President Julia Clements says, ‘The world needs more kindness. Last year we had children expressing themselves through hundreds of different projects, like letter-writing campaigns, poster making, speeches, videos, holding stalls, etc., and the children learnt about how their actions can make a change. The students were then able to share their learn-ing with friends and family. It’s very exciting when whole communities get behind the competi-tion, and everyone enjoys voting for their favourite project in October!’







National Office Coordinator Viktória Lencsés Spear says: ‘The best projects are the ones that give a clear understanding of the topic. I love reading informative essays, short stories about animals, looking at drawings, and watching creative videos. I would love to see more action projects! My favourite entry so far was a hip hop video about healthy eating - the song and per-formance was original, creative, and catchy, while the lyrics included some good facts.’

Every student who enters will receive a certificate and a prize. The overall winner will be determined by a people’s choice vote, and will be announced on 1st October, World Vegetarian Day. The entry that wins the People’s Choice Award will receive $1,000 for their school.

Sponsors include Hell Pizza, Proper Crisps, Goodness Me, Linda McCartney, and New Way.

Go to www.vegetarian.org.nz for guide-lines. Students must submit their entries online by

12 August.

