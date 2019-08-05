Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First acts announced for NORTHERN BASS 19/20

Monday, 5 August 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Great Things

8am, Monday 5 August, 2019- Northern Bass announce the first contingent of acts bound for Mangawhai this summer.

Northern Bass is a three-day music festival set in beautiful farmland just north of Auckland. The soundtrack features musicians, djs and producers from around the globe playing on two main stages and a lagoon-side mini stage.

`Festival Director Gareth Popham says that Northern Bass is an amazing New Year experience for music fans, combining an incredible location with the best music line-up possible.

"We've come a long way since the first Northern Bass in 2011, with a really loyal base of supporters who come back every year with their mates. Even before today's first line-up announcement, Northern Bass 19/20 is our fastest selling festival yet. We're really excited to announce some big names and emerging acts today, and can't wait to share the rest of the line-up in the next couple of months."

There’ll be over dozen food outlets catering to all tastes from our friends Burgerfuel, Fatimas and Hell Pizza as well as boutique vendors.

To start it off we’re stoked to share that electro-grime lords Foreign Beggars will make their way to Northern Bass one last time, after announcing that they’ll part ways following the release of their final album later this year. US rapper Freddie Gibbs makes his Northern Bass debut fresh from the release of Bandana, his latest critically acclaimed collaboration with Madlib.



It wouldn’t be Northern Bass without local legends taking the stage and we cannot wait to welcome back Fat Freddy’s Drop with their full-energy, full-noise set. Breakout Kiwi bass producer QUIX is going to take time out from his relentless international touring schedule for a headline set at the festival.

For the drum & bass fans we’ve got no less than four international hard hitters to whet your appetite - Austrian superstars Camo & Krooked are set to make their festival debut, Dutch Northern Bass faves Noisia head back down under with brand new music, producer Friction will swap the Brighton seaside for the New Zealand summer, and UK production icon Shy FX will team up with Stamina MC for what will be an unforgettable set.

Next up is one of the biggest names out of Manchester right now - the queen of urban jazz/trap IAMDDB, who is going to bring her spiky, elastic flow to New Zealand for the first time. There’s also London grime MC D Double E, the always brilliant Chali 2na with Krafty Kuts and Mungos HiFI with Eva Lazarus are set to bring their reggae vibes all the way from Glasgow.

Our international electronic acts include not one but two of London’s most in-demand D&B producers Benny L and Break, alongside Amsterdam’s Lenzman and English duo Ulterior Motive. We can't wait to welcome Bristol's dubstep DJ Pinch, UK producer, MC and DJ Coki and Andy C protégées DC Breaks. The return of outstanding West Coast producer TOKiMONSTA will be music to the ears of her many fans.

We’re proud to have many of our Kiwi faves taking the stage at Northern Base this summer - the brilliant Ladi6 and Berlin-based RnB wonder Noah Slee, plus local hip hop stars JessB and Melodownz and emerging talents - Silver Scroll long-listed Chaii and newcomer Vayne.

Rounding out the first line-up drop are Montell2099, who has been honing his trap game all over America this year, Opiuo who’ll be heading home from Melbourne, State of Mind representing the best of local drum and bass, plus Dan Aux, Dylan C, Ben Soundscape and Collette Warren, Emma G & Tali, Chiccoreli, J’Dubs and Rhyas.

Northern Bass 19/20 first line-up:

CAMO & KROOKED * FAT FREDDY’S DROP * FOREIGN BEGGARS
FRICTION * NOISIA (DJ SET) * QUIX * SHY FX AND MC STAMINA

----------------------------

BENNY L * BREAK * CHALI 2NA & KRAFTY KUTS * COKI
DC BREAKS * D DOUBLE E * FREDDIE GIBBS * IAMDDB
JESSB * LADI6 * LENZMAN * MELODOWNZ * MONTELL2099
MUNGOS HIFI WITH EVA LAZARUS * NOAH SLEE * OPIUO * PINCH
STATE OF MIND * TOKIMONSTA * ULTERIOR MOTIVE

----------------------------

BEN SOUNDSCAPE & COLLETTE WARREN * CHAII
CHICCORELI * DAN AUX * DYLAN C * EMMA G & TALI * FLOWIDUS
HAAN808 * J’DUBS * RHYAS * VAYNE

----------------------------

PLUS MANY MORE TO COME

NORTHERN BASS 19/20
29 DECEMBER - 1 JANUARY
MANGAWHAI

One, two and three-day festival tickets, camping, caravan and Bass Hotel passes and bus passes are available now from northernbass.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Great Things on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Political Thriller Burn Her at Circa Theatre

Burn Her is setting fire to the capital this August with a sizzling behind-closed-doors peek at the storm of politics and PR. The award winning, smash hit NZ political thriller is now celebrating its Wellington debut with a phenomenal and highly acclaimed cast and crew. More>>


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 