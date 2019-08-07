Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rapper Bas announces Auckland and Wellington shows

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

New York-based rapper Bas is heading to New Zealand for two shows this October.

He will be at Studio The Venue in Auckland on Wednesday, October 16 and Meow Bar in Wellington on Thursday, October 17.

Tickets are on sale on Friday, August 9, from 12.00pm.

Click here for tickets to Auckland / Wellington.

Bas’ NZ shows follow the release of his 2018 studio album MILKY WAY via Dreamville Records – the label of Grammy-nominated artist and producer J. Cole.

The record was met with critical acclaim with DJBooth calling it a unique sonic experience,and HipHopDX praising it for its “solid production, solid sound and great vibes,”.

Bas achieved his first RIAA Gold Certified single with the hit record ‘Tribe’. More recently, he contributed to Cole’s latest project REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III, which received strong praise from Pitchfork and includes appearances from the likes of Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, T.I., Mez, Reason and Smino. Bas features on four tracks ‘Down Bad’, ‘Don’t Hit Me Right Now’, ‘Self Love’ and ‘Costa Rica’.



The son of Sudanese parents, Bas was raised in Paris until the age of eight, when his family moved to Jamaica, Queens. He didn’t start rapping until 2010, and that was on a lark, after he was coerced by a friend.

Touring with Cole fostered the fledgling rapper’s development as a performer, while project releases such as Quarter Quarter Water Raised Me II, Last Winter and Too High To Riot elevated his profile.

Bas’ forthcoming EP ‘SPILLED MILK VOLl. 1’ is due for release on Friday August 9 via Dreamville Records and includes a collaboration with fellow label artists JID, Ari Lennox and Earthgang.

“I’m doing something episodic that I want to keep going in the future,” says Bas.

“When it comes to working on and releasing albums, I want to ensure there’s some growth, that there are some changes stylistically, and generally that’s taken me like two years a pop. But I’m always making music that doesn't see the light of day, and I want to break that mould. I’m creating a little platform for that and I’m going to use some of these songs.

BAS – NEW ZEALAND SHOWS 2019

Wednesday October 16 – Studio The Venue, Auckland – R18 - TICKETS

Thursday October 17 – Meow, Wellington – R18 - TICKETS

Tickets on sale Friday August 9 at 12.00pm.

