Wellington Phoenix return to New Zealand’s national stadium



8 August, 2019

Football fans can celebrate as the Wellington Phoenix are set to return to Eden Park for two further thrilling A-League fixtures.

This follows their popular match earlier this year against Melbourne Victory which ended in a 1-1 draw in front of more than 22,000 fans.

On Saturday 7 December the ‘Nix will face the West City Wanderers and on Saturday 15 February, 2020 they will go head-to-head against Melbourne City with new coach Ufuk Talay at the helm.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner believes it’s important to support as many codes and sports fans as possible at New Zealand’s national stadium.

“It’s evident from the Wellington Phoenix’s last visit to the Park in February that there is an appetite for content diversity at Eden Park so we’re pleased to be hosting further A-League matches for the City of Sails.”

Wellington Phoenix General Manager David Dome says record numbers and an electric atmosphere made coming back to New Zealand’s national stadium an easy decision.

‘’Eden Park was such a huge success for us as a club last season on so many levels, with our largest ever regular season crowd and last season’s sixth-largest crowd overall across the entire League.

“The Park make us feel very welcome and it just makes so much sense to return there and we hope the fans turn out again to be part of the unique sporting atmosphere that is a Phoenix home match,” says Dome.







The stadium is committed to delivering a diverse range of events for the enjoyment of the Auckland and New Zealand public which includes the recent installation of the Park’s new tourism initiative, Staydium Glamping, available for booking via Eden Park at the Wellington Phoenix matches.

“Auckland’s unprecedented growth in recent years demonstrates the city’s global appeal and extensive multicultural communities. It has to be agreed that major events provide a unique environment for both world-class athletes and fans to socialise with people of all ages and ethnicities,” says Sautner.

Eden Park’s seating capacity, transport connectivity, proximity to the city and facilities that cater to all demographics make it the venue of choice for hirers’ in

New Zealand.

Northern Memberships for the Eden Park matches are on sale today via http://phoenix.memberlink.net.nz/memberhome and individual match day tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

