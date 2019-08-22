Soundsplash Expands in 2020

Soundsplash Expands in 2020 with the Festival Confirmed for Timaru!

Soundsplash, one of New Zealand’s longest-running festivals, will expand next year with the event taking place in Raglan and Timaru on January 17-19, 2020.

The Soundsplash Festival is a boutique multi-genre event that has been happening in Raglan for the past 15 years, and now promoters are thrilled to announce the expansion to the South Island.

Timaru’s Caroline Bay will be the home for the South Island leg of Soundsplash, that will grow on the festivals’ reputation as one of summer’s family-friendly “bucket list” events.

The first line-up announce for Soundsplash 2020 will happen at 8.00am on Wednesday August 28, with tickets going on sale at 7.00pm on Wednesday September 4.

Founding festival partners Brian Ruawai and Naomi Tuao, as well as festival directors Pato Alvarez (Pato Entertainment) and Mitch Lowe (Audiology) are excited to announce the additional date for 2020, allowing the South Island to experience what Soundsplash is all about. The festival has developed a reputation for focusing on family, culture, sustainability, and being an all-inclusive celebration of music.

The Timaru event, being held at Caroline Bay in 2020, will be a 2-night festival across two stages, with camping available - right by the beach!

The boutique multi-genre event also returns to the picturesque Wainui Reserve, right on Raglan’s internationally famed coastline, in 2020.

Both events take place simultaneously across the weekend from January 17-19.

Stand-by for the Soundsplash announcement on Wednesday August 28 at 8.00am, with a line-up that promises to deliver a mix of some of the best acts around.



