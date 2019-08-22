Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Soundsplash Expands in 2020

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: SoundSplash

Soundsplash Expands in 2020 with the Festival Confirmed for Timaru!

Soundsplash, one of New Zealand’s longest-running festivals, will expand next year with the event taking place in Raglan and Timaru on January 17-19, 2020.

The Soundsplash Festival is a boutique multi-genre event that has been happening in Raglan for the past 15 years, and now promoters are thrilled to announce the expansion to the South Island.

Timaru’s Caroline Bay will be the home for the South Island leg of Soundsplash, that will grow on the festivals’ reputation as one of summer’s family-friendly “bucket list” events.

The first line-up announce for Soundsplash 2020 will happen at 8.00am on Wednesday August 28, with tickets going on sale at 7.00pm on Wednesday September 4.

Founding festival partners Brian Ruawai and Naomi Tuao, as well as festival directors Pato Alvarez (Pato Entertainment) and Mitch Lowe (Audiology) are excited to announce the additional date for 2020, allowing the South Island to experience what Soundsplash is all about. The festival has developed a reputation for focusing on family, culture, sustainability, and being an all-inclusive celebration of music.

The Timaru event, being held at Caroline Bay in 2020, will be a 2-night festival across two stages, with camping available - right by the beach!

The boutique multi-genre event also returns to the picturesque Wainui Reserve, right on Raglan’s internationally famed coastline, in 2020.

Both events take place simultaneously across the weekend from January 17-19.

Stand-by for the Soundsplash announcement on Wednesday August 28 at 8.00am, with a line-up that promises to deliver a mix of some of the best acts around.


www.soundsplash.co.nz


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SoundSplash on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 