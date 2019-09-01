Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

GODZone opens entries to Chapter 9 in Rotorua

Sunday, 1 September 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: 100 Percent Pure Racing

Entries to Chapter 9 of GODZone, the world's largest expedition race, open at 9 am (NZ time) today and will be highly sought after by adventure racing teams around the globe.

GODZone is making history in 2020 with Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty becoming the first North Island region of New Zealand to host the prestigious event from the 19th to the 28th November 2020. It is expected to be one of the largest multiday adventure racing event ever held in the country.

GODZone Event Director Warren Bates says Rotorua offers a spectacular region for teams to explore and will be a significant highlight on the growing adventure racing scene.

“This is the perfect opportunity for competitors in the North Island to step up and be part of something new in their stunning backyard. It also offers the very best opportunity for teams based in the South Island to explore parts of the country that will be new to them,” says Bates.

“We know international teams are champing to come over and experience this incredible volcanic region and we plan to cover as much of the unique natural terrain as possible to showcase Rotorua and the surrounds in all its glory to the world.”

GODZone is one of the most high profile adventure racing events globally, and each year attracts hundreds of competitors. There are three racing categories known as GZ Pure, GZ Pursuit, and GZ Prime.

Bates says he expects a wide range of competitors across all the racing categories due to the North Island location.

“I think there will be plenty of high profile and expert adventure racing teams very keen to explore this perfect blend of varied Central Plateau terrain that lends itself to a true wilderness expedition. That will reward the best navigators and strategists over an eight-day course on the full-length GZ Pure category."

"Equally, Rotorua is very appealing to up and coming teams and those new to the sport who will discover a very competitive field in the GZ Prime and GZ Pursuit categories. It's going to be an expose of New Zealand that no one is going to want to miss out on."

For more information and for entry details to GODZone Chapter 9 go online:
http://godzoneadventure.com/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from 100 Percent Pure Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 