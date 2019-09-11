Bach Musica NZ’s Music Director named award finalist

Bach Musica NZ’s Music and Artistic Director named finalist for 2019 Women of Influence Awards

Bach Musica NZ is proud to announce that their Music and Artistic Director Rita Paczian has been named a finalist for the 2019 Women of Influence Awards, in the Arts and Culture category. Paczian will be attending the awards dinner on 24 October at the SKYCITY Convention Centre for the official Awards Ceremony.

Originally from Germany, Rita Paczian has conducted and performed all around the world. Since becoming a New Zealand citizen in 1996, she has conducted ensembles all over the country: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Christchurch Symphony, Wellington Vector Orchestra, Dunedin Sinfonia, Nelson Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, the Festival Singers, Bel Canto and many more. Additionally, she founded the NZ Pops Orchestra, crossing musical boundaries and bringing music to young people. She has mentored many young female musicians, and has run more than 100 music workshops, offering music lovers of all abilities the unique opportunity to work with a top-level conductor.

She has been the Music and Artistic Director of Bach Musica NZ for 25 years, building up what was an amateur society into one of the most highly acclaimed ensembles in New Zealand. She also founded the Opus Orchestra in Waikato in 2000 and was their Music Director until 2004.

Today, Rita Paczian is one of New Zealand’s top conductors: an exceptionally talented musician devoted to making classical music accessible to all, and to bringing out the best in the musicians she works with. “I am stunned that my work has been recognized this way and am very much looking forward to meeting the other eight remarkable women in my category at the awards dinner.”, says Paczian.

We would like to invite you to join Bach Musica NZ for their upcoming unique concert performing German Romantic Treasures on Sunday, 29 September at 5pm in the Auckland Town Hall. This is the perfect opportunity to experience Rita Paczian showcasing all the qualities for which she has been nominated.

