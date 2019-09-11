Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bach Musica NZ’s Music Director named award finalist

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 10:08 am
Press Release: Bach Musica

Bach Musica NZ’s Music and Artistic Director named finalist for 2019 Women of Influence Awards

Bach Musica NZ is proud to announce that their Music and Artistic Director Rita Paczian has been named a finalist for the 2019 Women of Influence Awards, in the Arts and Culture category. Paczian will be attending the awards dinner on 24 October at the SKYCITY Convention Centre for the official Awards Ceremony.

Originally from Germany, Rita Paczian has conducted and performed all around the world. Since becoming a New Zealand citizen in 1996, she has conducted ensembles all over the country: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Christchurch Symphony, Wellington Vector Orchestra, Dunedin Sinfonia, Nelson Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, the Festival Singers, Bel Canto and many more. Additionally, she founded the NZ Pops Orchestra, crossing musical boundaries and bringing music to young people. She has mentored many young female musicians, and has run more than 100 music workshops, offering music lovers of all abilities the unique opportunity to work with a top-level conductor.

She has been the Music and Artistic Director of Bach Musica NZ for 25 years, building up what was an amateur society into one of the most highly acclaimed ensembles in New Zealand. She also founded the Opus Orchestra in Waikato in 2000 and was their Music Director until 2004.

Today, Rita Paczian is one of New Zealand’s top conductors: an exceptionally talented musician devoted to making classical music accessible to all, and to bringing out the best in the musicians she works with. “I am stunned that my work has been recognized this way and am very much looking forward to meeting the other eight remarkable women in my category at the awards dinner.”, says Paczian.

We would like to invite you to join Bach Musica NZ for their upcoming unique concert performing German Romantic Treasures on Sunday, 29 September at 5pm in the Auckland Town Hall. This is the perfect opportunity to experience Rita Paczian showcasing all the qualities for which she has been nominated.

Rita Paczian will be available for interviews now as well as after the concert. To schedule an interview or reserve your seats for the concert please contact our publicity manager Eva-Maria Hess on publicity@bachmusica.com.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bach Musica on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 