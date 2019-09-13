Backstreet Boys announce DNA World Tour date for NZ



AUCKLAND, NZ (September 13, 2019) Backstreet's back, alright! Get your group together, because the biggest selling Boy Band of all time (100 million albums), the BACKSTREET BOYS are heading back to New Zealand in 2020 for a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, May 16. AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans for more than 25 years and are expanding their massive world tour to New Zealand and Australia starting at Spark Arena in Auckland before visiting Brisbane Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Featuring their signature, flawless choreography, costume changes, a pyramid-shaped stage of light, trap doors and giant video screens, New Zealand fans will experience their harmony-laden vocal prowess and arsenal of mega-watt hits such as; “I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, plus songs from their tenth studio album, “DNA”.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Monday, September 23.

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale starting at 10am Tuesday, September 17. Go to rewards.vodafone.co.nz.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale starting at 11am Thursday, September 19.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

For meet and greet information, visit: backstreetboys.com.

Touring in support of their tenth studio album and Billboard No. 1, DNA (Sony Music), DNA features the Grammy-nominated single ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ from Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Jamie Hartman; ‘Chances’ penned by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes plus songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin).

BSB analysed their individual DNA profiles to see what crucial element each member represents in the group’s DNA. Watch the video here, to see how their individual strains, when brought together, create the unstoppable and legendary Backstreet Boys.

"That’s what I love about the DNA album,” says Kevin Richardson. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

After 14 months of setting and breaking records in Las Vegas, BSB’s residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” ended on April 27 following 80 shows.

Produced by Live Nation, The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - their largest arena tour in 18 years - began on May 11 with sell-out performances throughout Europe and the United Kingdom and is currently trekking across North America.

“Vegas was amazing and the UK, European and US dates have been an absolute party,” says Howie D. “Now it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” added Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

Praise for The Backstreet Boys live;

‘There are trap doors, giant V-shaped video screens, a pyramid-type stage of light, impeccable choreography, numerous outfit changes and a whopping 32 songs’ - The Guardian (UK)

‘Two hours of pop perfection were matched by impressive vocals, a perfectly pitched setlist and proper interaction with the crowd. An array of tracks from new album DNA slotted seamlessly into the repertoire, but never distracted from revelling in the riches of the past’ - Express (UK)

‘Backstreet Boys party like its 1999’ – Variety Magazine

‘The performance was a reminder of a time when pop music was at its finest’ – Daily Star

The Backstreet Boys have spent the best part of two decades honing their craft, no other Boy Band compares. For a night of pure nostalgia and entertainment, you do not want to miss them live in 2020.

BACKSTREET BOYS

The DNA World Tour

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND

SATURDAY MAY 16

TICKETS ON SALE 12PM MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Vodafone pre-sale begins 10am Tuesday, September 17 until 10am Thursday, September 19

Live Nation pre-sale begins 11am Thursday, September 19 until 11am Monday, September 23

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:

backstreetboys.com & livenation.co.nz

