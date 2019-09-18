Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

THE DARKNESS Easter Is Cancelled Australian and NZ Tour

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 4:28 pm
Press Release: SBM Presents

The Darkness will be spreading their Easter Is Cancelled message across the land with an Australian and New Zealand headline tour in March 2020. On a mission to lead us to the sunlit uplands of inclusivity, togetherness and rock’ n’ roll fellowship, The Darkness will play shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Auckland.

These performances promise to be incredibly special, reflecting the grand scope and vision from the band’s new album Easter Is Cancelled, alongside epic live favourites such as ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ and ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’ from their spectacular canon of hits.

The Darkness have also released today a new single Heart Explodes, taken from their jaw-droppingly ambitious quasi-sci-fi concept album. Heart Explodes is an almighty mini-rock opera, which finds The Darkness baring all in a multitude of heartfelt emotions reflecting the hardships, struggles and changing relationships of life.

‘EASTER IS CANCELLED’
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2020

EARLY BIRD TICKET PRE-SALE
TUESDAY AUG 20 - 9AM [AEST]
SIGN UP HERE

WED 11 MARCH – METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE
FRI 13 MARCH – ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY
SAT 14 MARCH – FORUM, MELBOURNE
SUN 15 MARCH – THE GOV, ADELAIDE
WED 18 MARCH – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE
FRI 20 MARCH – POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE
THURS AUG 22 – 9AM [AEST]
MORE INFO

Find more from SBM Presents on InfoPages.
 
 
 
