The Mutton Birds Reunite for North West Festival

North West Country & LOOP present

NORTH WEST WINE, BEER & FOOD FESTIVAL 2020

THE MUTTON BIRDS,

THE BLACK SEEDS & MILLY TABAK AND THE MILTONES



Tuesday 24 September, 2019- North West Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns after another sell-out year, with The Hunting Lodge grounds set to transform into a boutique festival on Saturday 15 February. The event showcases the best of the North West Country flavours with offerings from local vineyards, breweries and restaurants, and a music line-up headed by icons The Mutton Birds, who reunite after an eight year hiatus. They'll be joined by Wellington's The Black Seeds and rising local star Milly Tabak and the Miltones.

The food and beverage offering is entirely local, featuring wineries Coopers Creek, The Hunting Lodge, Kumeu River, Soljans Estate Winery & West Brook Winery, breweries Hallertau Brewery, Colab Brewing & Liberty Brewing Company, Kombucha from Mama's Brew Shop and special dishes from food vendors including The Riverhead, Hallertau Brewery, The Hunting Lodge & The Tasting Shed. The event will feature a brand new tasting area, showcasing the best of North West Country beverages.

North West Country Manager Phelan Pirrie says the festival has become one of the most anticipated events in the region.

"The festival gets more popular every year, and with the 2020 line-up I think we'll sell out even quicker than last year. We're looking forward to showcasing the best of the North West Country has to offer to people from around the greater Auckland region."

The Mutton Birds frontman Don McGlashan says "It's a huge thrill to be taking flight with the Mutton Birds again next Summer. Whenever we play together, something strange and beautiful happens."

"It's like pulling out a coat that you haven't worn for a while, but it still fits uncannily well, and suddenly you feel like you could leap tall buildings."

The festival will host an expanded feature a kids zone, making it a truly family friendly event. Children under 18 are just $5 when pre-registered with a parent or legal guardian.

Discounted earlybird tickets go on sale at midday today from Eventfinda, with return bus tickets from Auckland City, Muriwai, Helensville, Kumeu & Riverhead also available. Free parking will also be available on the day.

Set in the picturesque surrounds of the The Hunting Lodge Wine Estate – just 30 minutes northwest of Auckland city, the North West Wine, Beer & Food Festival is the perfect celebration of summer for foodies and music lovers alike.

NORTH WEST WINE, BEER & FOOD FESTIVAL 2019

The Mutton Birds, The Black Seeds, Milly Tabak and the Miltones

Saturday 15 February*

Hunting Lodge, 307 Waikoukou Valley Rd, Waimauku, Auckland

Gates open 12pm, live acts from 2pm to 6pm

Tickets on sale at midday today from Eventfinda

Limited Earlybird tickets available

at the discounted price of $65

General Admission tickets $75

Return Bus tickets $20.50

Service fees apply

*Rain date Sunday 16 February

