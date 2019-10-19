Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZRL Passes on Sympathies to Marshall-King And Family

Saturday, 19 October 2019, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

NZRL PASSES ON SYMPATHIES TO MARSHALL-KING AND FAMILY

Sydney, Australia, October 18, 2019 – The New Zealand Rugby League has passed on its sympathies to Jeremy Marshall-King and his whanau following the death of his father Shane King in a car accident near Tauranga this week.

Marshall-King, half-brother of Kiwi legend Benji Marshall, was in camp with the New Zealand World Cup Nines team in Sydney when he learned of the crash.

Shane King (51), of Putaruru, was involved in an accident on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai area on Tuesday night. Police divers later found his body inside the car which had ended up submerged in the Wairoa River after leaving the road.

Marshall-King spent the day with family on Wednesday before returning to camp, telling team management and his fellow players that it was his wish to play in the World Cup Nines in honour of his father.

He is set to make his Kiwi debut in New Zealand’s opening match against Australia at the tournament tonight.

“We are all feeling for Jeremy and his family and have rallied around him to give him all the support we can this week,” said Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire.

“He had time away but has told us he wants to play for his country and we’re all behind him to help him achieve his goal.

“We also wish to pass on our deepest condolences to Jeremy’s family at this sad time.”

The Kiwis and the Kiwi Ferns will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the Marshall-King family when they line up in their matches against Australia tonight.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 