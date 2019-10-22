Exhibition: The Shape of Our Lives
THE SHAPE OF OUR LIVES ART EXHIBITION PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
22.10.19
The Riverton Community Arts Centre presents Aparima College senior students Art Exhibition The Shape of Our Lives. The students have been working all year creating art for this exhibition inspired by NZ artist Richard Killeen and Maori and Polynesian imagery. Art teacher Karl Buckley has been working with students in conjunction with the Arts Centre to create a "real world" experience for young artists exhibiting work that will be available for purchase by visitors. The exhibition is open on Friday 15th November and runs till 1st December 2019. The Art Centre is open from Wednesday till Sunday, 11am till 4pm.