‘Adventure All Stars’ Filming In NZ This Week

INAUGURAL NZ SERIES ‘ADVENTURE ALL STARS’ FILMING IN CHRISTCHURCH, GERALDINE, WAITAKI, ROXBURGH AND QUEENSTOWN THIS WEEK FOR TVNZ 2

ERIN SIMPSON HOSTING LOCAL VERSION OF THE GROUND-BREAKING GLOBAL TV FORMAT

FUNDS RAISED FROM SERIES DISTRIBUTED TO NEW ZEALAND CHARITIES

New Zealand’s Christchurch, Geraldine, Waitaki, Roxburgh and Queenstown will play a starring role in the fifth episode of Charity TV Global’s ground-breaking socially conscious New Zealand television series, ‘Adventure All Stars’, with top-secret* filming commencing from today until Friday November 9 2019.

From a visit to the International Antarctic Centre, kayaking, jet-boating through to mountain biking and a Halo training program, the real-life local cast of ‘Adventure All Stars’ will experience the best the South Island has to offer – and be filmed doing it for TVNZ 2.

Made up of 6 x 1-hour episodes and hosted by quintessential Kiwi girl, television presenter and artist, Erin Simpson, the inaugural New Zealand series is currently in production and will be filming across both North and South islands throughout 2019.

The ‘Adventure All Stars’ series is produced by award-winning production company, Charity TV Global. As a socially conscious enterprise, Charity TV Global has developed a unique casting process that provides an extraordinary opportunity for anyone to undertake an epic fundraising journey (pre-filming) for their nominated charity, culminating in the filming of the adventure of a lifetime.

The net proceeds of every ‘Adventure All Stars’ television project is distributed to Charity TV Global’s philanthropic partners worldwide.

The recipient New Zealand charity of this episode is St John New Zealand. St John has existed in New Zealand since 1885 and is part of a global organisation known as the Order of St John, which is active in more than 40 countries. The Order of St John can trace its history back to a hospital set up in Jerusalem during the Crusades over a thousand years ago.

Over 50 New Zealand locals have been rewarded for their philanthropic efforts with starring roles in the ‘Adventure All Stars’ series, having raised the required funds for Charity TV Global’s New Zealand charity partners: Make-a-Wish NZ, Mothers Helpers, St John New Zealand, 360 Community Trust, New Zealand Blue Light and Asthma NZ.

*PLEASE NOTE – filming locations and activities are a surprise element of the series, so participants are not aware until arriving at each location and activity

About Charity TV Global

Charity TV Global is an international award-winning TV production company based in Australia.

Headed by former professional footballer Troy Gray, in exclusive partnership with international business icon and original ‘Shark’ on the hit TV show Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, Charity TV Global creates universally appealing and ground-breaking socially conscious broadcast content under the banner of ‘Adventure All Stars’.

Charity TV Global’s mission is to make a difference in people’s lives through the power of entertainment, adventure and philanthropy.

Its unique casting process provides an extraordinary opportunity for anyone to undertake an epic fundraising journey for their nominated charity and culminates in the filming of the adventure of a lifetime which is broadcast via Charity TV Global’s entertainment partners.

Pre-filming all cast members must raise funds for Charity TV Global’s charity partners, and their reward for doing so is a starring role in the ‘Adventure All Stars’ series.

Charity TV Global projects create on-going exposure for charities and raise significant money for more than 30 charity partners across Australia, New Zealand, United States and Africa, and to date has raised over $5.8 million.

Fully self-financed without any funding support from government or corporates, Charity TV Global is on track to become one of the world’s largest fundraising projects aligned to entertainment partners in every international market.

What started as a side venture for Troy Gray 13 years ago, has grown from one project annually to now 30 projects each year in multiple countries. In the next 12 months Charity TV Global is on track to distribute $10 million to charities worldwide, and in 2020 to film 100 projects right across the globe.

www.charitytvglobal.com

