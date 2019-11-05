Top Kiwi talent celebrated at the 2019 Artisan Awards

Monday 4 November

Six Tui awarded to New Zealand’s behind-the-scenes talent at Massey University

The fourth annual Artisan Awards were held tonight at Massey University’s School of Music and Creative Media Production in Wellington, recognising the behind-the-scenes achievements in Aotearoa’s music industry.

Taking out the Massey University Best Producer | Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa was Josh Fountain for his work with rising young artists including 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Award finalist BENEE as well as Foley, LEISURE and MAALA.

Following Avantdale Bowling Club’s self-titled album success, Ben Lawson and Vivek Gabriel received a Tui for Best Engineer | Te Kaipukaha Toa.

Released in 2018, the album skyrocketed to #1 on the charts in just a week and is up for multiple Tui at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Hip Hop Artist.

The Tui for NZ On Air Best Music Video | Te Puoro Ataata Toa was awarded to Vision Thing for their creative work on Randa’s Rock Bottom.

The quirky music video reflects the single’s lyrics, speaking to the allure of contemporary celebrity culture with an eccentric mix of animation to create a uniquely Randa video.

For the second year in a row, Jaime Robertson received the Best Album Artwork | Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi award for his artwork on Rhian Sheehan’s A Quiet Divide.

The album features three alternate covers, each with artwork that perfectly emulates the harmonic and transcendent landscape of Sheehan’s music.

In recognition of the incredible teachers and mentors who guide and help shape Aotearoa’s musical talent and community, and in association with the NZ Music Commission, the Music Teacher of the Year | Kaiārahi Puoro o te Tau award went to Christchurch’s St Andrews College’s Duncan Ferguson.

Now in his tenth year at the school, Duncan leads the music department managing 30 co-curricular groups comprising of nearly 150 students who participate in a range of music genres including orchestra, jazz and electronica.

Recorded Music New Zealand CEO Damian Vaughan noted the importance of acknowledging the talented individuals behind the Kiwi tunes that define our lives.

“Our incredible talent in Aotearoa aren’t without the amazing support network and team behind them and it’s so important that they too are recognised. They really are our musicians’ unsung heroes, contributing immensely to the success of Kiwi music.

“Each person, whether a producer, manager, engineer, creative or artist plays an integral part in a talent’s overall success. Their hard work and dedication is reflected in the enormous amount of talent recognised each year at both the Artisan Awards and the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.”

For the first time, the Recorded Music NZ Music Manager of the Year | Kaiwhakahaere Puoro o te Tau was presented at the Artisan Awards by the Music Managers Forum (NZ) to veteran Lorraine Barry.

Lorraine, who has managed singer songwriter Dave Dobbyn for 14 years, also manages 2019 VNZMA Legacy Award recipients Th’ Dudes, finalist Avantdale Bowling Club as well as nomad and Milly Tabak.

Music Managers Forum (NZ) chair Teresa Patterson said they were thrilled to be able to present the Recorded Music NZ Music Manager of the Year award.

“We value the dedication music managers pour into their talent and the contribution they make to the music industry. The Manager of the Year award helps recognise these individuals and the work they continue to do with Kiwi artists.

“Lorraine’s passion for helping musicians grow and succeed is beyond admirable.”

Massey University Best Producer | Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa:

• WINNER: Josh Fountain – (Various)

• Simon Gooding, Ji Fraser, Eli Paewai - Mitch James (Mitch James)

• Tom Healy - Olympic Girls (Tiny Ruins)

NZ On Air Best Music Video | Te Puoro Ataata Toa:

• WINNERS: Vision Thing – ‘Rock Bottom’ (Randa)

• Jason Brock – ‘Feeling Free’ (LEISURE)

• Martin Sagadin and Aldous Harding – ‘The Barrel’ (Aldous Harding)

Best Album Artwork | Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi Toa:

• WINNER: Jaime Robertson - A Quiet Divide (Rhian Sheehan)

• Mike Braid - Raised in The Dark (Villainy)

• Tim Harper & Dick Frizzell - Offering (Various Artists)

Best Engineer | Te Kaipukaha Toa:

• WINNERS: Ben Lawson & Vivek Gabriel - Avantdale Bowling Club (Avantdale Bowling Club)

• Josh Fountain – (Various)

• Simon Gooding - Mitch James (Mitch James)

Music Teacher of the Year | Kaiārahi Puoro o te Tau

• WINNER: Duncan Ferguson (St Andrews College, Christchurch)

• Jane Egan (Gisborne Girls High School)

• Sue Banham (Rosehill College, Auckland)

Recorded Music NZ Music Manager of the Year | Kaiwhakahaere Puoro o te Tau (presented by Music Managers Forum NZ)

• WINNER: Lorraine Barry

• Niel de Jong & Oliver Kraemer

• Paul McKessar

The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards will be broadcast live on Three on November 15 from 8.30pm. Tickets are on sale now, $35 general admission + booking fee, available from Ticketmaster.

