The Lite Works - 11.11. Releasing on all major platforms

Sunday, 10 November 2019, 3:43 pm
Press Release: The Lite Works

After spending months in the studio perfecting their sound, The Lite Works are proud to announce the release of their debut EP 11.11. Including two new songs Kiwi and Dark Pantomime as well as the lead single Hate which was released earlier this year.

The tracks are already gaining support from regional rock radio shows around the country.

Grown in the fresh, fertile, volcanic soil of Pukekohe, recorded at their home studio and produced by Clint Murphy (The Feelers, Devilskin), it's a classic rock sound with an unmistakable New Zealand flavour.

Or as one fan describes - “Dark like Lou Reed, angry like The Ramones, with the intelligent observations of Elvis Costello”

Hailing from south and west Auckland, the four members Dave, Jono, Vishal and Rusty have decades of experience between them and each bring something to the table. The end result is a rich combination of powerful guitar tones, dynamic drums and thoughtful lyrics which creatively allude to current social issues.

The Lite Works have a strong positive message which is made clear at their live shows where singer/songwriter Jono encourages people to spread love, and smile, because even in dark times the light does work.

