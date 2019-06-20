New version of Take Another Look early childhood guide

Media Release 20 June 2019

Early childhood teachers and whānau supported with new version of Take Another Look

Early childhood education leaders New Zealand Tertiary College (NZTC), New Shoots Publishing and Curiate have collaborated to support the sector with a third version of the publication Take Another Look: a guide to observing children – Tirohia anō: he momo ārahi ki te tiro i ngā tamariki.

Featuring a refreshed design, updated content to include present and mindful practice, and a new section on technology, the latest version of Pat Penrose’s seminal text comes nearly three decades after the first edition was published by the New Zealand Playcentre Federation in 1990.

“It has been an honour to partner with NZTC to create a new version of this wide-ranging influential text that will support child development through growing observational skills in early childhood teachers and parents,” said Michelle Pratt, Director and Owner of New Shoots and Co-founder of Curiate.

NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox shared her own personal relationship with the practically focused text that was a chosen college textbook.

“I devoured the second version of Take Another Look in my role as an NZTC academic in the late 1990s, using it to emphasise to students the importance of intentionally noticing and then acting thoughtfully from a base of evidence in our work with young children,” Fox said.

“The beauty of Take Another Look is it outlines so clearly that what we see on the surface is not always a true or full picture. We know this with children, we know this about life, and we know this about ourselves.”







Knowledge shared in this edition has been taken a step further with a contribution from Dr Chip Donohue, an international ECE expert in technology and digital media in the early years. In a new technology focused section of the book, Donohue shares his knowledge on appropriate and quality interactions with technology and children.

“Educators of young children have a tremendous role and opportunity in the digital age. Parents are coming to early childhood teachers with concerns about screen time. I love the idea that early childhood teachers can consciously accept the role of helping parents in this age,” said Donohue.

As early childhood teachers navigate a world full of fast-paced technological advances, the importance of getting it right with children is imperative.

“It is a privilege to share a new chapter to support growing the understanding of how technology can be woven into children’s days in appropriate, thoughtful ways to complement their learning,” said Fox.

New Shoots Children’s Centres curriculum advisor Kelly Warren revised the information in the new edition to ensure it referenced the most modern pedagogy and research.

“Children are life’s enchanted warriors, their lives still unfolding. Yet make no mistake, they are being exactly who they are meant to be in each moment of time,” Warren said.

To order a copy of Take Another Look visit:

www.nztertiarycollege.ac.nz/nztc-books

www.curiate.co.nz

Ends





