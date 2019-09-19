Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Creative learning projects in schools and kura next year

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 11:19 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education


Applications are now open for the first round of the Creatives in Schools programme, which partners artists and creative practitioners with teachers and kaiako to foster new learning experiences for students and ākonga of all ages.

This is a joint initiative with Ministry of Education, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Creative New Zealand.

The first Creatives in Schools projects will be happening in New Zealand schools and kura in Terms 1 and 2 next year.

The programme will see professional artists and creatives partner with schools and kura to share their artistic knowledge and creativity with students. It’s not only the New Zealand Curriculum arts disciplines of visual arts, dance, drama and music included - there are also opportunities for creative practitioners to work with schools and kura to share their creative expertise in areas such as film making, game design, fashion design, spoken word and more.

The projects will benefit both students and artists, enhancing students’ well-being, improving skills in communication, collaboration and creative thinking and raise their awareness of creative careers.

Acting Deputy Secretary, Early Learning Student Achievement, Ministry of Education Pauline Cleaver said the first projects will be funded for the start of next year, the first of seven rounds with a total 304 projects over the next four years to 2023.

"Each project will be a high-calibre and in-depth engagement, lasting from eight to 20 weeks. Each project will typically involve one school or kura and between one and three creative practitioners, depending on the project. Some projects could involve more than one school and kura working together."

"Artists and creative practitioners are invited to register on Arts Online, to help schools and kura to find suitable creatives and get in contact.

"Schools and kura are also welcome to liaise with creative practitioners in their own community, to plan a project and apply for funding," Pauline Cleaver says.

Budget 2019 provided $7.16 million to enable to Creative in Schools Programme to be delivered in schools and kura. The programme is delivered by Ministry of Education, working in partnership with Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Creative New Zealand.

