Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

N4L helps NZQA get schools ready for digital exams

Monday, 30 September 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: N4L Network For Learning

Exam support team to include technical readiness assessments led by N4L


AUCKLAND, New Zealand, September 30, 2019 - Schools planning to offer digital exams this year can get their technical readiness assessed through a new programme led by Network for Learning (N4L) in partnership with NZQA (New Zealand Qualifications Authority).


Beginning this week, N4L, the Crown company tasked with managing schools’ internet services, will offer a technical assessment to more than 220 schools that have signalled their interest to NZQA in offering students the opportunity to sit at least one exam digitally in 2019.

With the help of the school’s local IT support company, N4L will go through a checklist of the internet equipment available in the school’s exam rooms and assess the performance of its wireless internet infrastructure.


The review will help the school determine if there are any wireless connection ‘dead spots’, and ensure the room’s connectivity can cope with the number of students projected to be simultaneously sitting one exam. Video streaming and internet speed test results will also be assessed.


Schools will be presented the results of the technical assessments in advance of the exam period. N4L CEO Larrie Moore says it’s about helping schools ensure they are set up to offer the best online exam experience.


“We are pleased to be working with NZQA to help prepare schools for what is likely to be their first digital exam,” says Mr Moore. “Schools need their internet to work seamlessly within every exam room so students can fully focus on their exam questions while having a positive online experience.”


Andrea Gray, NZQA’s Digital Assessment Transformation Deputy Chief Executive, said the N4L work is part of a package of supports NZQA is providing to schools to help them get ready for digital exams.

“We’re delighted schools are showing strong interest in digital exams and our focus is on helping them feel confident it will be a good experience for students,” says Ms Gray.


N4L will also assist NZQA’s exam support team throughout the exam period by providing technical helpdesk and engineering support where required. The N4L team will help triage any exam room connectivity issues with the school’s technical support staff.


More than 220 schools have signalled their interest in offering students the opportunity to sit at least one exam digitally this year. This year students can sit 14 NCEA subjects across three levels using a laptop or computer rather than pen and paper.


Currently schools are responsible for ensuring their classroom wireless internet connections run smoothly throughout the school and rely on a combination of in-house skills, outsourced IT support, and online resources to guide them.


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from N4L Network For Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 