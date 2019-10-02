New measles cases in Queenstown, Wanaka and Dunedin

Wednesday 2 October 2019

New measles cases confirmed in the past 48 hours include 13 Queenstown residents, 2 Wanaka residents and 1 Dunedin resident.

The total number of Southern DHB cases is now 50.

Public Health South are currently following up close contacts of the new cases to identify unvaccinated and vulnerable people that may have been exposed to measles. If asked by public health to be isolated then please do so. This will help contain the outbreak and protect vulnerable people who are susceptible as they are unable to be vaccinated.

“Vulnerable people include those that are pregnant, immune compromised or too young to be vaccinated,” says Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack.

“Close contact with a measles case means sharing a confined space such as a house, classroom, car or other indoor area.”

GPs are reminding parents to check the immunisation status of their children and to make an appointment if they are due or late for their 15 month and/or 4 year MMR vaccination. Any child under five who has not already received MMR 1 and MMR 2, will be prioritised for vaccination.

Confirmed measles cases were known to be infectious at many Queenstown restaurants, ski fields, parks and shops (includes Frankton and Arrowtown) over the last few weeks including:

• Queenstown Events Centre - 11:30am swimming class Monday 23 September

• Mitre 10 - play area between 12:00 - 2:00pm Monday 23 September

• Millbrook pool and sauna - Tuesday 24 September

• Skyline Gondola - Monday 23 September and Friday 27 September

• Arrowtown Primary School, Open class day - Tuesday 24 September

• Mainly Music church group - Tuesday 24 September

• Wakatipu High School - Monday 23, Wednesday 25, Thursday 26, Friday 27 September

Infectious case were also at the following locations outside of Queenstown:

Location Date Time Gore: Amore Boutique Wednesday 25 September All day Howl at the Moon Wednesday 25 September Dinner S’cape Hair & Medi Spa Thursday 26 September Afternoon Riversdale Primary School production Thursday 26 September Evening Dunedin: U-bar Cumberland Street Wednesday 25 September Late evening Silent Disco Lone Star Thursday 26 September Late evening New World (Gardens) Friday 27 September Late afternoon Café at St Clair Saturday 28 September Morning Mac’s Brew Bar Saturday 28 September Lunch Vault 21 Saturday 28 September Late evening Unipol gym Tuesday 1 October Late afternoon University first year business and law lectures Monday 23 – Friday 27 September Monday 1 – Tuesday 2 October Various times Wanaka: Paradiso Cinema Friday 27 September Evening Snap Fitness Saturday 28 September Evening Gin and Raspberry Saturday 28 September Evening Cork Saturday 28 September Evening FuDog Restaurant Saturday 28 September Dinner

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

