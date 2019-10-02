News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New measles cases in Queenstown, Wanaka and Dunedin

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Wednesday 2 October 2019

New measles cases confirmed in the past 48 hours include 13 Queenstown residents, 2 Wanaka residents and 1 Dunedin resident.

The total number of Southern DHB cases is now 50.

Public Health South are currently following up close contacts of the new cases to identify unvaccinated and vulnerable people that may have been exposed to measles. If asked by public health to be isolated then please do so. This will help contain the outbreak and protect vulnerable people who are susceptible as they are unable to be vaccinated.

“Vulnerable people include those that are pregnant, immune compromised or too young to be vaccinated,” says Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack.

“Close contact with a measles case means sharing a confined space such as a house, classroom, car or other indoor area.”

GPs are reminding parents to check the immunisation status of their children and to make an appointment if they are due or late for their 15 month and/or 4 year MMR vaccination. Any child under five who has not already received MMR 1 and MMR 2, will be prioritised for vaccination.

Confirmed measles cases were known to be infectious at many Queenstown restaurants, ski fields, parks and shops (includes Frankton and Arrowtown) over the last few weeks including:

• Queenstown Events Centre - 11:30am swimming class Monday 23 September

• Mitre 10 - play area between 12:00 - 2:00pm Monday 23 September

• Millbrook pool and sauna - Tuesday 24 September

• Skyline Gondola - Monday 23 September and Friday 27 September

• Arrowtown Primary School, Open class day - Tuesday 24 September

• Mainly Music church group - Tuesday 24 September

• Wakatipu High School - Monday 23, Wednesday 25, Thursday 26, Friday 27 September

Infectious case were also at the following locations outside of Queenstown:

LocationDateTime
Gore:
Amore BoutiqueWednesday 25 SeptemberAll day
Howl at the MoonWednesday 25 SeptemberDinner
S’cape Hair & Medi SpaThursday 26 SeptemberAfternoon
Riversdale Primary School productionThursday 26 SeptemberEvening
Dunedin:
U-bar Cumberland StreetWednesday 25 SeptemberLate evening
Silent Disco Lone StarThursday 26 SeptemberLate evening
New World (Gardens)Friday 27 SeptemberLate afternoon
Café at St ClairSaturday 28 SeptemberMorning
Mac’s Brew BarSaturday 28 SeptemberLunch
Vault 21Saturday 28 SeptemberLate evening
Unipol gymTuesday 1 OctoberLate afternoon
University first year business and law lecturesMonday 23 – Friday 27 September Monday 1 – Tuesday 2 OctoberVarious times
Wanaka:
Paradiso CinemaFriday 27 September Evening
Snap FitnessSaturday 28 SeptemberEvening
Gin and RaspberrySaturday 28 SeptemberEvening
CorkSaturday 28 SeptemberEvening
FuDog RestaurantSaturday 28 SeptemberDinner

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 