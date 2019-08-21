Government adopts ACT's Rugby World Cup legislation



Justice Minister Andrew Little has confirmed that the Government will adopt ACT Leader David Seymour’s legislation allowing bars and clubs to open outside normal licencing hours to show Rugby World Cup games live.

“This is a win for common sense and for rugby fans up and down New Zealand”, Mr Seymour says.

“It made absolutely no sense that thousands of bars and clubs were having to apply for special licences to open for a few extra hours only to be turned down. We know from 2015 that people watching the rugby at their local are not troublemakers, so there was no reason to oppose my bill.

“I want to thank the Government parties and National for backing this initiative.

“The Government’s support will mean Parliament can now pass this legislation quickly.

“Fans will be able get to their local, watch all of RWC 2019 live, and hopefully see the All Blacks retain the title of World Champions.”

ends

© Scoop Media

