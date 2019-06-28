Area teachers vote to ratify their settlement with MoE

28 June 2019

Teachers in area schools and wharekura have voted to ratify a settlement to their collective agreement negotiations.

The settlement comes after area school and wharekura teachers joined with their primary and secondary colleagues in the largest education strike in New Zealand's history on 29 May, and follows primary teachers voting to ratify their settlement earlier this week.

Area school teachers, who are jointly represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA, will move onto a new unified base pay scale from 1 July, which will see them have pay parity with their primary and secondary teaching colleagues.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said the outcome was important for area school teachers and wharekura kaiako.

"As with our primary teachers, I'm really pleased our passionate and dedicated area school teachers have secured pay parity and a significant pay increase in this deal - that's really important if we're to attract and retain people. We'll be working hard to address outstanding workload and wellbeing issues through our accord with the Government."

"Area school teachers were part of 29 May's historic strike action - I'm really proud of them for joining in that powerful show of collective action and for getting a result from the Government," she said.







PPTA President Jack Boyle said, “This is cause for celebration. We can be proud of all we've achieved as union members working together for the future of our profession and the benefit of our students.”

“We are looking forward to progressing the issues of teacher shortages and excessive workloads in the accord,” he said.

What’s in the settlement for area school teachers?

· A lump sum payment of $1500 on 1 July for union members only (pro rata for part-time, short term and relief teachers).

· Pay increases on 1 July 2019, 1 July 2020 and 1 July 2021.The increases mean an average increase to base scale rates of 10% over 2 years and a 15% increase to the top step.

· No pass on of the new terms and conditions to non-members for 3 months.

· An increase in the unit payment from $4000 per unit to $5000 per unit from the start of the school year next year.

· An increase in the middle management allowance payment from $1000 per MMA to $2000 from the start of the school year next year.

· Payment of the Area School Priority Teacher Supply Allowance at $2500 for all eligible teachers from 1 July 2019.

· An increase to the Careers Advisor allowance from $1500 to $2250 from 1 July 2019.

· Simplification of the isolation allowance clause.

· Changes to parental leave provisions so they are gender neutral.

Read the full terms of settlement here

Read the accord with the government here



