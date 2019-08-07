Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayoral Candidate "a dog whistler"

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

Council Executive Director calls Mayoral Candidate a dog whistler - says she should stand down

The New Zealand Maori Council has called for Western Bay of Plenty Mayoral Candidate, Margaret Murray-Benge to “pull her head in” after proposing blocking the return of land to local Iwi where the land was sold by missionaries who never owned it. Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of Council has also sad Murray-Benge should just “stop hiding behind nonsense statements and just be honest that she doesn’t like us Maori anyway.”

Tukaki’s comments are in response to comments made by the candidate in respect of the gifting of a portion of land and an historic site back to the care and protection of local iwi.

“Murray-Benge has some warped view of the world and is doing nothing more than scare-mongering and dog whistling that somehow the return of this stolen land would lead to a run on other parcels. It is pure fantasy and pure stupidity on behalf of a candidate that quite clearly just needs to put herself out to pasture. The harsh reality is that land across the Tauranga Moana region was either confiscated or taken without cause. For the land that has fallen into public ownership then yes it should be returned – but this self sparky recalcitrant dog whistler either doesn’t know about the history of the area or just doesn’t care. But then I wonder if she gets this approach from Don Brash – maybe there is some coffee shop where they dream up new ways and means to heap crap on Maori people.” Tukaki said.



“Her statement that “whatever they say today, you cannot guarantee” meaning our people is also boarding on insult and the people of Tauranga deserve better than this stuck in her old ways sort of nonsense.” Tukaki said

“Here’s the thing – this sort of candidate and public official sits in these positions and do no more than to halt progress than push us all forward together. I say to the people of Tauranga Moana – my home town; that Margaret Murray-Benge, and her mates at Hobsons Pledge, are long past their expiry date. Vote for progress, vote for unity and don’t vote for dog whistling.” Tukaki said

The New Zealand Maori Council will be looking carefully at Mayoral candidates across the nation in areas where Maori and Non-Maori relations have been on the decline.

“Maybe Margaret considers her time best served listening to re-runs of dad and dave.” Tukaki said

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 