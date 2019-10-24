Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Supporting refugees to settle in New Zealand

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is pleased to announce the appointment of three organisations to provide refugee settlement support services in five new locations from February 2020.

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020.

The New Zealand Red Cross, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury and Safer Ashburton will support refugees in the initial stages of resettlement and ensure families are linked to vital services to settle into the community.

“MBIE received 24 proposals as part of the tender process, and we are satisfied that the providers selected have the capability, experience and infrastructure to deliver refugee settlement support services in the new locations,” says Andrew Lockhart, National Manager Refugee and Migrant Support.

“This is a unique opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of refugees who are new to the country and we are confident the New Zealand Red Cross, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury and Safer Ashburton will successfully support refugees to actively participate in their new communities.”

The New Zealand Red Cross has expressed their delight at being appointed to welcome refugees in Levin, Masterton and Blenheim. In Masterton, Red Cross will be working in partnership with Connecting Communities Wairarapa, and look forward to supporting new kiwis.
Presbyterian Support South Canterbury is also delighted to be involved. As recent recipients of South Canterbury Community Impact Award, they have the skills, services and strong links with businesses and community to assist families in making Timaru their home.

Safer Ashburton is a well-established and respected community-based provider. They are committed to providing an excellent level of service and are excited at the prospect of being able to support refugees as they embark on their new lives in Ashburton.

The duration of the contracts is from February 2020 to 30 June 2022, to align with the contract that covers the eight existing refugee settlement locations. Another procurement process will occur for all 14 refugee settlement locations in June 2022.

