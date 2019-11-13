Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato district plans for growth over the next 50 years

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council


13 November 2019


Draft Waikato 2070 released for consultation

In releasing a draft of its Growth & Economic Development Strategy today, Waikato District Council is demonstrating its commitment to growth and prosperity in the Waikato district.

Titled Waikato 2070, the purpose of the strategy is to guide the growth in the district over the next 50 years. Consultation opens today for nine weeks, closing on 17 January 2020. A range of drop-in session are planned for around the district between now and Christmas. These sessions will give the community the opportunity to speak with staff about the draft strategy and have any questions answered. A schedule of the drop-in sessions is included below.

For the first time, this document will combine both the District Growth Strategy and the Economic Development Strategy.

General Manager Community Growth Clive Morgan says Waikato 2070 will help to identify suitable and cost-effective areas for future growth in the district as well as protecting highly productive soils. “It will help to enable and support job creation in sectors aligned to the district’s strengths and will outline a growth pattern that will help preserve our stunning natural environment and our resources.

“The draft strategy will help inform our communities about the likely way our towns will develop and sets out the steps we will take to manage this growth,” Mr Morgan says.

After consultation closes on 17 January 2020, a hearing is scheduled for March 2020 where submitters will have the opportunity to speak to their feedback. A final version of the document with feedback included is then expected to be adopted by Council in April 2020.

Drop-in sessions on Waikato 2070 will be held at the following locations:

Raglan: The Raglan House, 45 Bow St, 10am-1.30pm, Saturday 23 November
Te Kauwhata: St John, 4 Baird Ave, 3pm-7pm, Monday 25 November
Tuakau: Tuakau Memorial Hall, 70 George St, 3pm-7pm, Tuesday 26 November
Pokeno: Pokeno Town Hall, 19 Market St, 4pm-8pm, Thursday 28 November
Ngaruawahia: Ngaruawahia Library, 9am-12noon, Saturday 30 November
Ohinewai: Ohinewai Hall, 1 Lilley Lane, 3pm-7pm, Tuesday 3 December
Mangatangi: Mangatangi Hall, 1517 Kaiaua Rd, 3pm-6pm, Tuesday 3 December
Matangi: Matangi Hall, 478 Tauwhare Rd, 3pm-7pm, Wednesday 4 December
Te Kowhai: Te Kowhai Hall, 612 Horotiu Rd, 3pm-7pm, Thursday 5 December
Huntly: Riverside rooms, 148 Main St, 3pm-7pm, Wednesday 11 December
For more information visit the Draft Waikato 2070 on our website here.

ENDS

