Be aware of counterfeit cash
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police are asking businesses to be on the
lookout for counterfeit cash, following reports of fake bank
notes being presented at businesses recently.
Police are
currently making enquiries into these reports, however, it
is important that businesses involved in handling money are
aware of security features within New Zealand bank
notes.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides
outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and
how to spot counterfeit notes, including a downloadable PDF
quick guide, on their website.
Security features
are the same on all denominations.
If you believe someone
is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it
and notify Police.
If you find you’ve already received a
counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it
further and get in touch with Police.
If you have any
information about these counterfeit notes or anyone who
might be involved in their manufacture or distribution,
please contact Police.
You can phone Police on 105, or you
can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers
on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test
Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.
“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.
Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>