Wellingtonians reminded to drive sober
Friday, 15 November 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police
will be out in full force this evening and over the weekend
focusing on alcohol and drug impaired driving.
Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Derek Orchard
says over the last few weeks, we have conducted more than
8000 breath-screening tests across the Capital.
“While
it is pleasing to see the majority of those stopped were not
impaired drivers, it’s disappointing to still have some
drivers choosing to drive while impaired by alcohol or
drugs.
"These people are not fit to be on the
road.
“NZ Police is committed to reducing death and
serious trauma on our roads, this includes getting these
impaired drivers off the road.
"Of the 377 people who died
on our roads last year, approximately 20 per cent were
impaired by alcohol.
“If you are going to drive, avoid
alcohol.
It’s not worth your life, or someone
else’s,” says Inspector
Orchard.
