Police appeal for witnesses to NW Motorway incident

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Salter, Waitematā CIB:

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident this morning where a woman suffered injuries while driving along the North-Western Motorway.

The woman had been traveling East, in the left hand lane, and passing underneath the Royal Road overbridge.

At around 9.38am, a projectile has come through the vehicle’s windscreen and struck her in the face.

“Our enquiries so far have determined the projectile has come from a high powered rifle in the nearby area,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Salter.

“However, we would like to reassure the public that we do not believe the vehicle was specifically targeted.

Analysis suggests the bullet has ricocheted through the windscreen.”

The driver was initially taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries, but is now in a stable condition.

Her injuries are not life threatening.

Police have been conducting a number of enquiries since this morning’s incident, including area enquiries around the Royal Road area.

The woman’s vehicle has also been forensically examined as part of those enquiries.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Salter says Police would like anyone with information to come forward.

“There were a number of vehicles travelling on the motorway at that time and we would like to hear from any drivers that witnessed the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who on the eastern side of State Highway 16 and in the Royal Road area who may have heard a loud bang or noise around the time of this incident.

“Anyone who also witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area should get in touch with Henderson Police by phoning the 105 number.”

Information can be passed to Police anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





